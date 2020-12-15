‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After a very impressive first season of Alice in Borderlands on Netflix, many fans have been left wondering about a potential second season. It’s still too early for Netflix to decide the future of Alice in Borderlands, but early signs indicate we could hear some positive news in near future.

Alice in Borderland is an upcoming Netflix Original live-action adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Hara Aso. The series is directed by Shinsuke Sato and has been written by Yasuko Kuramitsu.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated 15/12/2020)

At the time of writing, Alice in Borderland has only been available to stream on Netflix for five days. With the series still extremely new, we aren’t expecting to hear any news of renewal for at least several weeks.

This is normal for Netflix, as the streaming service will wait to gather all of the data it needs to judge whether or not an Original is worth renewing.

A major positive for the potential renewal of Alice in Borderland is how the series is performing on Netflix across the globe. The Original has already made it into the top 10 lists of over 50 countries. In particular, the series is performing well in Asian countries where the series has already reached the number one spot in Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Alice in Borderland has yet to make it into the top 10 of the US, UK, and Australia but is currently 7th in Canada.

What to expect from Alice in Borderland season 2?

The first season has covered roughly 31 chapters of the manga, leaving another 33 chapters left to be covered.

The hero of the series, Arisu had been dealt a heavy hand throughout the first season. Initially arriving with two of his friends, Korube and Chota, they ultimately sacrificed themselves to ensure Arisu had the best chance to progress.

The season’s climax came during the ten of hearts game, where the residents of the beach had to correctly guess who the “Witch” was. After plenty of infighting, many competitors were killed in the confusion of the game, but Arisu was able to correctly predict the identity of the Witch, revealing it to be Momoka.

In the wake of Niragi burning the beach mansion to the ground, the competitors placed the witch’s body on a bonfire and thus completed the game.

Arisu and Usagi then discovered that Momoka and Asahi were not competitors, and were in fact dealers. The role of the dealers was to sabotage games in exchange for visas. Thanks to the evidence on Momoka’s phone, Arisu and Usagi were able to locate the underground control room, but who they perceived to be as the gamemasters had been killed.

In the final moments, a woman, Mira appears on the screens and reveals that the games have just begun, and invites them all to compete in the next stage of the game. Upon returning to the surface competitors bore witness to blimps flying across the city of Tokyo with cards hanging from beneath them.

With many games yet to be challenged, Arisu and Usagi have a long way to go before they can escape. The pair will have to continue to play the games if they have a hope of solving the mystery surrounding the world, and who the gamemasters are that run it.

When is Alice in Borderlands season 2 coming to Netflix?

If we are to assume that Netflix renews the series for a second season, then we could see Alice in Borderlands return in late 2021.

Fans of the series have begun to speculate on a 2021 release date thanks to potential easter eggs seen in the final moments of season 1. As the blimps flew overhead, there were multiple buildings with advertising for 2021.

Potential Release Date: Late 2021

Would you like to see a second season of Alice in Borderlands on Netflix?