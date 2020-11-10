‘Barbarians’ Season 2: Renewed at Netflix, Release Date & What to Expect

Barbarians, Netflix’s answer to Vikings, took everyone by surprise and has already become one of the most popular Originals of 2020. Its instant popularity has paved the way for the series to be officially renewed by Netflix for a second season. We’ll be keeping track of everything related to the second season of Barbarians, including what to expect, filming dates, and the Netflix release date.

Barbarians is a German Netflix Original historical-drama created by Jan Martin Scharf and Arne Nolting. In the time since its release on Netflix, Barbarians has become the most popular German Netflix Original to date.

Barbarians season two Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 10/11/2020)

It took a surprisingly short amount of time, but we can now confirm that Barbarians has been officially renewed at Netflix!

The news was announced by some of the European Netflix Twitter accounts such as France and Germany.

Barbarians continue its stay in various regions around the world, but the series was still in the top 10 in the US as late as the 5th of November.

The highest Barbarians reached in the US was second, losing out to The Queen’s Gambit.

So far Barbarians has claimed the top spot in 46 regions:

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Chile

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Morroco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

UAE

UK

Uruguay

Barbarians has also broken into every top 10 list in the world, on Netflix. If that doesn’t get the series renewal, then nothing will!

What to expect from Barbarians season two?

There was a lot to unpack from the ending of the first season of Barbarians. Thanks to history, we also know what to expect from a potential second season.

A Barbarian King?

Arminius and Thusnelda were successful in uniting the Germanic tribes under one banner to take on the three Roman Legions. The ambush was a major success, and it was a humiliating defeat for the Roman Empire.

Reveling in the aftermath of a great victory, it looks increasingly likely that Arminius and Thusnelda could claim the title of King and Queen of the tribes.

Naturally, conflict close to home is likely to happen. Thusnelda’s father is scheming with her former betrothed, Hadgan. The pair intend to strike when Arminius least expect it and claim power for themselves.

The Wrath of Rome?

The war with Rome is far from over, and from a historical standpoint, there are still plenty of fights to come.

While Arminius and the Germanic tribes will be busy removing the rest of the Romans east of the Rhine, the Emporer of Rome, Tiberius, will be organizing another army. More legions of Romans, lead by Germanicus, will be on the way to fight Arminius.

The betrayal of Folkwin Wolfspeer?

After almost ending up as a slave for the Romans, and losing Thusnelda to Arminius, Folkwin has become incredibly distant with the pair. Despite Arminius offering to make Folkwin a prince if he is crowned king, the latter took it as an insult, declaring his intention to kill Arminius if he becomes the Germanic King.

Folkwin is the wild card for Arminius’ ambition. It’s thanks to Folkwin that Arminius is even alive, not to mention he was the one to push the lie that Thusnelda was connected to the gods. Both actions have resulted in his former best friend, and his former lover marrying, uniting the tribes, and potentially becoming the new king and queen.

Barbarians season two Netflix release date

Thanks to tweets from one of the crew members, we know that filming for Barbarians took place in Budapest in September 2019. Judging by the length of time taken between filming and the series release, the wait for a new season could be extensive.

It’s unclear if the time of year would make a significant impact on the filming schedule, but if the production doesn’t begin until the Summer of 2021, then we can’t expect to see a second of Barbarians until 2022.

Potential Release Date: 2022

Would you like to see a second season of Barbarians on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!