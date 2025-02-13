‘Brick’: Matthias Schweighöfer & Ruby O. Fee Horror To Release on Netflix in 2025

In 2025, Netflix will finally release its new horror thriller, Brick, headlined by Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee. Here’s everything we know about the new film that headlines Netflix’s German slate for 2025.

Philip Koch is the creator behind the project, and it serves as his third major Netflix Original project. The German writer, producer, and director previously worked on Tribes of Europa, which was sadly canceled after a single season. More recently, he wrote and produced the movie Sixty Minutes alongside Oliver Kienle, who also directed. Brick can be seen listed on his website alongside a slew of other development projects, such as Wittenberg, Vice, and The Sessions.

Alexander Fischerkoesen serves as cinematographer for the new movie, Anna Drubich as the composer, and Theresia Anna Ficus as production manager.

The official synopsis for the movie, rated TV-MA, is as follows:

“Tim and Olivia’s apartment building is suddenly surrounded by a mysterious brick wall. They must work with their neighbors to find a way out.”

Who’s starring in Brick for Netflix?

Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of Thieves, You Are Wanted, The Breakup Man) as Tim Arnovsky

(Army of Thieves, You Are Wanted, The Breakup Man) as Tim Arnovsky Ruby O. Fee (Polar, Asphalt Burning, The Invisibles) as Olivia Neill

(Polar, Asphalt Burning, The Invisibles) as Olivia Neill Frederick Lau (Victoria, The Wave, Berlin Alexanderplatz) as Gael

(Victoria, The Wave, Berlin Alexanderplatz) as Gael Salber Lee Williams (Ghost Island, Losgelassen) as Ana

(Ghost Island, Losgelassen) as Ana Axel Werner as Oswalt

as Oswalt Sira-Anna Faal (Druck) as Lea

(Druck) as Lea Murathan Muslu (Cracks in Concrete, The Shine of Day, High Performance) as Yuri

(Cracks in Concrete, The Shine of Day, High Performance) as Yuri Alexander Beyer (Good Bye Lenin!, The Lives of Others, 3 Days in Quiberon) as Friedman

(Good Bye Lenin!, The Lives of Others, 3 Days in Quiberon) as Friedman Josef Berousek

Netflix has re-iterated a broad 2025 release date with the title hitting the streamer globally. Production of the film began in March 2024 and concluded relatively quickly, with Philip Koch posting a picture on March 24th with the caption: “It’s a wrap!”

Iris Baumüller of Die Besetzer Casting is working on the movie. Philip Koch, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, Benjamin Munz, and Katrin Götter are producers on Brick. Nocturna Productions and W&B Television are the two production companies behind the film.

Netflix provided a first-look teaser image for the film via the Netflix interface in June 2024. The picture at the top of this article was released as part of Next on Netflix 2025.

