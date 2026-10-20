Luke Thompson Has Wrapped Filming on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 5, But Production Isn’t Fully Over Just Yet

Almost seven months after Bridgerton Season 5 began filming in the United Kingdom on March 24, 2026, production on the upcoming season is coming to an end. Netflix has not officially announced that filming has concluded, but numerous cast and crew have now confirmed they’ve wrapped. Most recently, on October 20, star Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) shared news of the season’s wrap, saying: “We just completed that now and it has gone well.”

Bridgerton fans will be elated to hear that the show’s fifth season, chronicling the romance between Francesca (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela (Masali Baduza), has wrapped filming. This comes as little surprise; the season was days away from surpassing seven months of production. In recent days, members of the cast and crew have taken to social media to share that production on the new season has concluded.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

The ultimate confirmation we needed came from one of the show’s core stars, Luke Thompson. Of course, Thompson headlined the show’s fourth season as Benedict Bridgerton, and he reprises his role in Season 5. The actor appeared on the British chat show This Morning on October 20 alongside Keira Knightley to promote their new play The Lives of Others.

Naturally, Thompson was asked about Bridgerton Season 5, where he confirmed his involvement. “It will be about Francesca and Michaela, but obviously Benedict is still around,” he said, going on to confirm that filming has wrapped. “We just completed that now and it has gone well.”

His comment has since been clipped and made its way across social media.

Before Thompson confirmed this news on daytime television, on October 16, the show’s cinematographer Alicia Robbins took to Instagram, mentioning that she has left one of Bridgerton‘s primary filming locations at the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, writing: “Goodbye, Richmond. Once again, you were magical.” This was an early signal that the season had wrapped, or was extremely close. The Richmond location is utilized heavily in the production, being used as a double for Bridgerton House, Penwood House, My Cottage, and the Masquerade Ball in Season 4.

View this post on Instagram Show more

Our sources say the wrap date is October 19th, so we’re close to the end – we’ll keep you posted.

As filming on Bridgerton Season 5 has wrapped, the series continues to gain momentum elsewhere. We learned earlier this month that the writer’s room on Season 6 is underway, chronicling the romance between Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Sir Philip. Plus, Netflix has announced an all-new prequel series about the young Violet and her early romance with Edmund. We’ve written up everything you need to know about the spinoff here.