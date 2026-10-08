Netflix Announces New ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff About Young Violet and Viscount Edmund

Dearest, gentle readers! We have the most wonderful news in the ton: A Bridgerton spinoff following Violet Bridgerton and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton is underway at Netflix.

Netflix has officially started work on the second Bridgerton spinoff series, chronicling the story of young Violet Bridgerton and her relationship with Edmund Bridgerton. The spinoff comes from Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes, who will co-write, shown, and serve as executive producer alongside Nicholas Nardini, who previously worked on spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023). Additionally, Bridgerton director Tom Verica and Betsy Beers are also EPs.

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This spinoff marks the first time that Rhimes has written a show since she created and executive produced Queen Charlotte. Unlike the first spinoff, this one has source material to work with. Writer Julia Quinn published the novella Violet in Bloom back in 2013, telling the backstory of Violet and Edmund.

Of all the spinoff ideas floating around the Bridgerton franchise, this is the one that had the most traction. In fact, we predicted it back in July. This prequel comes after Violet’s hugely popular storyline in Season 4, which saw her get romantically involved with Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). Fans became desperate to dive further into Violet’s past, which has only been briefly covered before. We see a younger Violet in Queen Charlotte, although Edmund is only mentioned. Our most significant look at their past comes in Season 2, Episode 3, which depicts the death of Edmund (played by Rupert Evans), who dies from a bee sting while out with a young Anthony, stopping to pick hyacinths for Violet.

“I would so love a young Violet spin-off,” Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell said in a March 2026 interview with Radio Times. “I think that’s up to Shonda and I’m so focused on the hopeful eight seasons that we have that I don’t have my head in that. But I would watch the hell out of a young Violet spin-off, for sure.”

Now Netflix has officially confirmed that a Young Violet spinoff is coming. The upcoming limited series will chronicle the early life of a young Lady Violet and tell the story of her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. It is currently unclear whether actress Connie Jenkins-Greig (who played Violet Ledger in the prequel Queen Charlotte) will reprise her role for the spinoff. The series is also currently untitled.

Netflix announced the project with a Lady Whistledown style letter to the ton, posted across social media:

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This is a developing story. Keep checking back here for regular updates.