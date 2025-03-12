Daniel Craig Eyed to Star in Greta Gerwig’s Netflix Narnia Movie

Casting is well underway for Netflix’s highly anticipated and much-discussed Narnia movie, which will be directed by Greta Gerwig (as we first reported in November 2022). Charlie XCX is the first person tied to the movie, but we’re now hearing that Daniel Craig has been offered a key role in the new movie that’ll be adapting The Magician’s Nephew. The movie is tentatively named Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew.

We understand that Craig is being eyed as one of the key names on the table to play Uncle Andrew Ketterley. Andrew is described as Digory Kirke’s eccentric and morally ambiguous uncle. He is one of the main antagonists of The Magician’s Nephew, which we’re told is what Greta Gerwig will adapt first. Andrew is both a magician and an alchemist who, in the books, tricks Diagory’s friend into entering another world. One of his experiments inadvertently brings Jadis, the White Witch, to London, causing chaos.

Casting calls for the roles of the two young protagonists have been out in the wild for several weeks now (as first spotted by our friends at NarniaWeb), with Charlie XCX being the only actor currently rumored for the role of the aforementioned White Witch.

Craig is no stranger to Netflix, having reprised his role as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. He will return once again for the third installment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, set for release in Fall 2025. The actor also recently found success with A24’s Queer and is also widely recognized for his iconic roles in the James Bond franchise, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Layer Cake.

The year 2025 marks the seventh anniversary since Netflix first announced it would be working on Narnia projects. The initial architect of the universe parted ways with the streamer before Greta Gerwig was ultimately tapped to write and direct a movie. Production on the film is set to take place in London in late June and run through Christmas. Then, after a period of long post-production, the film is set for an exclusive IMAX theatrical window over Thanksgiving in 2026 before arriving on Netflix for Christmas. The exact details are TBA.

