‘DeadEndia’ Season 1 on Netflix: Everything we Know so Far

A new excellent and exciting animated series is on the way to Netflix in 2021! Hamish Steele’s comic book DeadEndia is being adapted into a series for Netflix, and we’ll be covering everything there is to know about the upcoming animated series, including the plot, casting news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

What is DeadEndia?

DeadEndia is a comic book series created, written, and illustrated by Hamish Steele.

There are currently two DeadEndia comics; The Watcher’s Test and Broken Halo. Each comic is approximately 240 pages.

Producing the series will be Blink Industries, who are most well known for their work on The Amazing World of Gumball and Brittania.

The story of DeadEndia takes place in a haunted theme park, where supernatural and demonic forces roam. Barney and Norma, along with the magical talking dog Pugsley, work at Dead End, which means they have to confront demons, ghosts, wizards, and the most frightening of them all their love lives.

The characters of DeadEndia are incredibly diverse, which includes Barney as transgender, and Norma as neurodiverse.

Author, Hamish Steele had the following to say about his comics diversity:

I’ve always dreamed of making the show I needed as a lonely, horror-obsessed closeted gay kid and thanks to Netflix and our ridiculously talented, diverse and representative writers room and crew, we have shot way past my dreams and into wildest fantasy territory!

When will DeadEndia debut on Netflix?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed the exact release date, but we do know that DeadEndia will be debuting in 2021.

We can expect to hear more news regarding the series release date in early 2021.

Who are the cast members of DeadEndia?

When Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, they also revealed some of the cast members that will be portraying the characters of DeadEndia:

DeadEndia will feature the voice talent of Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Emily Osment as Courtney, Alex Brightman as Pugsley, Miss Coco Peru as Pauline Phoenix, Kenny Tran as Logs, and Kathreen Khavari as Badyah pic.twitter.com/vnw2NtUpDe — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 2, 2020

How many seasons of DeadEndia can we expect to see?

At the time of writing, it can be assumed that each season will cover each respective comic that has been published.

With only two comics of DeadEndia published that would mean at the minimum there should be of least two seasons.

If Hamish Steele is to publish further comic books, we can assume even more seasons could be produced.

Are you looking forward to the release DeadEndia on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!