‘Demon City’ Netflix Japanese Action Drama Sets February 2025 Release

An exciting new Japanese revenge thriller film, Demon City, is coming to Netflix in February 2025. It stars Toma Ikuta, who plays the role of Shuhei Sakata, a man on a quest to avenge the death of his family. Here’s everything we know so far about Demon City on Netflix.

Demon City is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original action thriller directed by Seiji Tanaka and based on the manga Oni Goroshi by Masamichi Kawabe. Digital Frontier and Amuse produced the film. Yasuhiro Masaoka and Takeshi Sawa are the executive producers.

When is Demon City coming to Netflix?

Netflix has announced that Demon City will be available worldwide on February 27th, 2025.

What is the plot of Demon City?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Demon City:

“Just as hitman Shuhei Sakata is about to clean up his act for his family, the mysterious organization Kimen-gumi murders his wife and daughter, pinning the blame on him and sullying his name. Shot in the head, he miraculously survives but falls into a coma. Twelve years later, the Kimen-gumi attacks him again, but his dormant killer instinct awakens, setting him on an epic course of revenge. However, what awaits him is a truth that threatens to completely alter his destiny.”

Who are the cast members of Demon City?

Toma Ikuta plays the lead role of Sakata Shuhei. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix Original, but he has held leading roles in Japanese movies such as The Dry Spell, My Friend A, Close Knit, and Brain Man.

The supporting cast members are as follows;

Masahiro Higashide as Kanta Fuse.

Miou Tanaka as Homare Takemoto.

Ami Touma as Ryo Sakata.

Taro Suruga as Akira Fujita.

Mai Kiryuu as Aoi Sakata.

Naoto Takenaka as Haruo Kawano.

Takuma Otoo as Yoshihito Takigawa.

Masanobu Takashima as Kotaro Shinozuka.

Onoe Matsuya II as Ryu Haruhara.

What is the runtime of Demon City?

The runtime of Demon City is 106 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Demon City on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!