‘How To Get To Heaven From Belfast’: Derry Girls Creator’s Netflix Show Sets Release Date With New Trailer

The creator of Derry Girls returns to Netflix in early 2026 with her latest darkly comic drama, How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. The eight-part series will premiere globally on Netflix on February 12th, 2026.

Netflix has just released the official trailer for the series, giving us our first look at the “dark, dangerous, and hilarious odyssey” to come:

Previously in the works at Channel 4 before jumping to Netflix, the new comedy sees creator Lisa McGee reteam with Derry Girls star Sinead Keenan amongst an ensemble of new and established talent.

The plot centers on three old friends from the Northern Irish capital – Saoirse, a clever, chaotic TV writer; Robyn, a glamorous, stressed-out mother of three; and Dara, a dependable, inhibited carer. Now in their late thirties and leading very different lives, the group is still as close as ever. When they receive an email informing them of the death of Greta, the estranged fourth member of their childhood gang, a series of eerie events at her wake sets them on a dark, dangerous and hilarious odyssey through Ireland and beyond as each tries to piece together the truth of the past.

Production on the series got underway back in July 2024 in Northern Ireland.

“We got the gang back together — the creative team behind Derry Girls has reunited to bring you How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,” says creator, writer, and executive producer Lisa McGee in a statement. “This is the show I’ve always wanted to make, a mash-up of my two favorite genres, mystery and comedy. We want to keep you guessing and keep you laughing. I can’t wait for you to meet Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara, and go on this wild, weird adventure with them — an Irish odyssey full of twists, turns, and arguments about eyelash extensions.”

The series is written and created by Lisa McGee, who executive produces alongside Caroline Leddy, Michael Lennox, Liz Lewin, Jimmy Mulville, and Jessica Sharkey. Brian J. Falconer is serving as producer. Lennox is amongst a trio of directors on the project, with George Kane and Rachna Suri also on the list. Sion Terfor is providing the music while Ashley Barron, Nathalie Pitters, and Daniel Stafford-Cleark are listed as cinematographers. Hat Trick Productions produces the show and it will consist of eight one-hour episodes.

New Cast Members for How To Get To Heaven From Belfast

Netflix has revealed a new batch of supporting cast members joining the previously announced leads, Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne. The newly announced ensemble includes:

Tom Basden (The Ballad Of Wallis Island, After Life) as Seb

(The Ballad Of Wallis Island, After Life) as Seb Art Campion (Derry Girls, Blue Lights) as Jim

(Derry Girls, Blue Lights) as Jim Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London, Game of Thrones) as Margo

(Gangs of London, Game of Thrones) as Margo Josh Finan (The Responder, Say Nothing) as Jason

(The Responder, Say Nothing) as Jason Bronagh Gallagher (Brassic, Pulp Fiction) as Booker

(Brassic, Pulp Fiction) as Booker Darragh Hand (Heartstopper, Dear England) as Liam

(Heartstopper, Dear England) as Liam Ardal O’Hanlon (The Woman in the Wall, Death in Paradise) as Seamus

(The Woman in the Wall, Death in Paradise) as Seamus Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders, The Wheel of Time) as Greta

(Peaky Blinders, The Wheel of Time) as Greta Emmett J. Scanlan (MobLand, Kin) as Owen

(MobLand, Kin) as Owen Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)

The show was initially expected to land sometime in the Fall of 2025, as teased by Netflix this Summer while previewing its slate of titles still to come for the rest of the year, but as we covered relatively recently, that’s been pushed back.

Here are all the other brand new first looks for season 1, showing the cast in action:

Previously released first look reveals:

Are you going to give How to Get Heaven From Belfast a spin when it lands on Netflix in February of next year? Let us know in the comments down below.