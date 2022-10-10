‘Family Leave’ Jennifer Garner Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Jennifer Garner is gearing up for her next major Netflix project in the form of Family Leave, a new family comedy movie that’ll finally enter production by the end of 2022.

First announced in February 2021 (just ahead of the release of Yes Day on Netflix), Jennifer Garner would be playing the lead in a new family movie from Grey Matter Productions, About it Productions, and Linden Entertainment.

This will mark Garner’s fourth major title for Netflix following her voice role in Llama Llama, Yes Day, and 2022’s The Adam Project, where she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

Victoria Strouse serves as the writer on the movie adaptation. Strouse is best known for working on Pixar’s Finding Dory, ABC’s October Road, and Disney’s Tink.

This marks the writer’s second major Netflix movie following 2019’s Let It Snow starring Isabela Merced and Shameik Moore.

Justine Baddeley Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner serve as casting directors on the feature film. Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Nicole King, and Jason Brian Rosenthal serve as producers.

What is Family Leave about?

Per Netflix’s initial announcement, here’s what you can expect:

“The Brenners wake up to a full family body switch, they quickly realize the same thing has happened to a family on the other side of the world; they must unite with this group of strangers and determine how to undo the body switch.”

The movie is based on the book Bedtime for Mommy written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by LeUyen Pham. The 32-page children’s book was released in 2010.

When will production start on Netflix’s Family Leave?

Following its long development since the initial announcement, we’ve learned that the movie will begin filming in December 2022 (although earlier reporting suggested filming would get underway in October 2022).

Filming on Family Leave will be taking place in Los Angeles, California with the project also receiving a tax grant from the California Film Commission back in February 2022.

Jennifer Garner speaking about the tax credit, said, “As an actor, producer and mother, it’s impossible to overstate what shooting locally means to me and other families in this industry. I’ve been lucky to work with some of the greatest crew members of my career here in California, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with some of my home team friends on this project.”

Are you looking forward to watching Family Leave on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.