Fans Campaign to Netflix To Save ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

It’s been a rough few weeks for network shows as decisions slowly come in for some of the shows with futures up in the air. One of the shows that has not been renewed but is reportedly being shopped to other networks (such as Netflix) is Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist which has led to fans campaigning Netflix to save the show.

The series, for those unfamiliar, follows a young software developer who realizes she has the power to hear people’s thoughts in song.

The series has aired 25 episodes thus far over two seasons and stars

Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is one of several big NBC shows to get canned this year alongside Manifest among others. The show was canceled in early June 2021 where it was stated that NBC has opted to not renew the series on NBC or move it over to Peacock but would be shopped elsewhere.

The showrunner certainly believes there’s reason for hope in the show returning. The series continues to gain steam according to Rank who put the show second in the May 2021 list for the most “watch worthy” show (it’s not entirely clear how this is calculated, however).

Lionsgate TV (the production company behind Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) has even Tweeted out applauding efforts to get the show renewed.

to the extraordinary fans, thank you for your support! let’s keep #SaveZoeysPlaylist trending 🔊 pic.twitter.com/szDMvDwioB — Lionsgate TV (@LionsgateTV) June 10, 2021

Don’t pin your hopes on Netflix reviving Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

As we’ve mentioned, Netflix is often the target of fan campaigns given Netflix’s earlier efforts in reviving popular shows. However, in recent years they’ve tended to commission shows from scratch as opposed to acquiring a pre-established show and taking over the production. The last major revival Netflix made was back in 2018 with Designated Survivor however Netflix has continued a number of shows that were originally on Netflix as Originals.

In both of the cases above, Netflix had data internationally that helped aid their decision to revive the show. In the case of Zoey’s, it’s not streaming on Netflix anywhere in the world.

How to get your favorite show revived at Netflix

If you’d like to get Netflix to revive the show, one of the best ways of achieving that is by using Netflix’s Request Title feature.

Online petitions and social media buzz certainly help but in reality, a lot of the decisions behind revivals often come down to making the maths work financially.

Fans are campaigning on social media using two hashtags including #SaveZEP and #SaveZoeysPlaylist.

Let us know in the comments if you’d like to see Netflix revive Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.