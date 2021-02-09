‘Five Came Back: The Reference Films’ Added to Netflix Globally

Netflix has made an unannounced addition to Netflix in the form of a follow-up to the 2017 docu-series Five Came Back. Five Came Back: The Reference Films is now available on Netflix globally as of February 9th, 2021.

The historical documentary limited series Five Came Back released in 2017 and was narrated by Meryl Streep. It dove into some of World War II’s most prolific directors who captured what it was like on the frontlines.

Modern filmmakers then featured to discuss the various films in length across the three episodes that dropped on Netflix back in March 2017. Directors featured included Paul Greengrass, Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo del Toro, and Lawrence Kasdan.

The series is critically acclaimed and now, four years later, you can view all the original uncut films referenced by the docu-series in full on Netflix.

Very strong viewer discretion is advised before looking into these movies. We dove into the first episode Nazi Concentration Camp and found the images very distressing.

Netflix adds very warnings just before each filming saying:

“The following is a World War II propoganda film that contains purposefully graphic and offensive footage. Learn more about government funded documentaries during the war in the series Five Came Back.”

The 12 films, which all vary in length, contains the original propaganda pieces and full films which are discussed, referenced, and featured in the main Five Came Back series.

Some regions had already been streaming each of the movies individually but today have been added as a package.

Here’s a list of the films that were added:

Nazi Concentration Camp – 59 minutes

Why We Fight: The Battle of Russia – 82 minutes

The Battle of Midway – 18 minutes

Thunderbolt – 42 minutes

Prelude to War – 51 minutes

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress – 40 minutes

Tunisian Victory – 76 minutes

San Pietro – 32 minutes

Report from the Aleutians – 44 minutes

The Negro Soldier – 40 minutes

How To Operate Behind Enemy Lines – 61 minutes

Let There Be Light – 58 minutes

Will you be watching this series of WW2 propaganda films now on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.