‘Forget You Not’ Taiwanese Netflix Drama: May 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Hsieh Ying Xuan leads Netflix’s latest Taiwanese drama, Forget You Not, as an aspiring stand-up comedian undergoing marital and family problems. Coming to Netflix in May 2025: here’s everything we know about Forget You Not on Netflix.

Forget You Not is an upcoming Taiwanese Netflix Original drama written and directed by Rene Liu. Filmagic Pictures Co. is the production company behind the series, which is also produced by Aileen Li, Icha Liu, and Ju-Feng Yeh.

Director Rene Liu had the following to say about working on Forget You Not:

“This is my very first drama series and a work deeply rooted in the essence of life and everyday emotions. I believe it truly reflects the realities of our world today. I hope it will touch audiences, bringing them both laughter and tears”

Producer Ailen Li also shared the following:

“We are incredibly excited to bring this story to life and to collaborate with Liu and such an outstanding creative team. Everyone involved deeply loves this story, and we’re thrilled to share it with global audiences on Netflix.”

It has been confirmed that Forget You Not is coming to Netflix on May 23rd, 2025

What is the plot of Forget You Not?

Cheng Le Le is a stand-up comedian who works part-time at her local convenience store. Despite her marital problems and fractured relationship with her father, she still has big dreams for her future.

Who are the cast members of Forget You Not?

Hsieh Ying Xuan plays the role of Cheng Le Le. The actress has starred in several dramas on Netflix, including, Wave Makers, Dear Ex, Born for the Spotlight, and Little Big Women.

The actress had the following to say about the role:

“When the production team approached me at that time, I felt so much pressure! I couldn’t even imagine performing in front of Liu on screen. But seeing the entire team lined up together made me really want to be a part of it.”

Wallace Huo plays the role of Zhang Kai. The actor has starred in dramas such as The Great Craftsman, The Imperial Doctress, and Love Me If You Dare.

Chin Han plays the role of Cheng Le Le’s father. The actor has starred in dramas such as New World, Twenties Once Again, The Glory of Tang Dynasty, and One Side of the Water.

The actor had the following to say about the series.

“Director Liu is an outstanding actress. We previously worked together on Don’t Cry, Nanking, and though we weren’t close, we knew each other. Since Sylvia Chang is also a mutual friend of ours, when Director Liu sincerely invited me to play the role of the father, I agreed without even reading the script. Getting to work with such a dedicated director is always a great opportunity.”

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Esther Liu.

Tracy Chou.

Are you going to be watching Forget You Not on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!