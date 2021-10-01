‘Ganglands’ Season 2: Will Netflix Renew or Cancel The French Series?

The new series out of France Ganglands or as it’s known in its origin country, Braqueurs: La série has steadily been growing in popularity since its release on Netflix in September 2021 but will it be returning for a second season.

The new French crime drama series which dropped on Netflix globally on September 24th is about a robber and his apprentice getting deep into a turf war between the law and drug dealers. 6 episodes were released as part of season 1.

Ganglands comes from creators Hamid Hlioua and Julien Leclercq who are no strangers to Netflix. Hlioua served as a writer on the canceled Netflix series La Revolution and Leclercq lent his writing skills to Netflix’s French thriller movie, Sentinelle.​

How well is Ganglands performing on Netflix?

No official viewing figures just yet but using top 10 data from FlixPatrol, we can see the series was the #4 show around the world as of September 30th, 2021. The only shows ahead of Ganglands in the top 10s were Squid Game, Sex Education, and Midnight Mass.

The series has broken into countries’ top 10s such as the US and the UK. It’s also performing well in its home country of France peaking at #3.

Will there be a season 2 of Ganglands?

Official renewal status: not yet renewed (last updated: October 1st, 2021)

Of course, the series absolutely sets up a second season with the finale of season 1 leaving a lot of leftover questions. After all, Medhi is now on the run with the young thief.

What are French outlets saying regarding the second season of Ganglands? They’re generally optimistic.

According to Premiere.FR, Julien Leclercq, the screenwriter of the series told them (translated from French):

“We have plenty of ideas. Many things are possible. We are thinking about that … “

As with all Netflix renewals, we’ll have to wait likely a month or two after the initial release for Netflix to gather data on whether or not to greenlight a second season.

That’s all we have for now, we’ll keep you posted on any future updates on season 2. One of the best locations to track the show’s future will be Netflix’s French social accounts.

Would you like to see Ganglands complete or continue its story with season 2? Let us know in the comments down below.