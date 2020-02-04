‘Good Girls’ Season 3 Netflix Release Schedule

Good Girls is returning to NBC for season 3 in early 2020 and if you’re worried about it leaving Netflix for Peacock or wondering when season 3 will be on Netflix around the world, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s the expected Netflix release schedule for Good Girls season 3.

Just to recap for anyone out of the loop or unaware of what the series is about. Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman all play women who get wrapped up in crime after pulling off a heist in a supermarket.

Season 3 is set to begin on NBC in February 2020.

Good Girls Weekly Release Schedule

As you may know, Netflix first picked Good Girls up as an Original back in 2018. Sadly, it does not release like The Good Place with weekly episodes instead you have to wait until the series has concluded.

Season 1 arrived in July 2018 whereas season 2 arrived in May 31st.

Season 3 is set to consist of 16 episodes opposed to the shorter 10 and 13 episodes. It’s due to begin on NBC from February 16th, 2020 which means it’ll roughly wrap up in June 2020. That means we’re not currently expecting season 3 of Good Girls on Netflix internationally until June or July 2020.

When will Good Girls be on Netflix in the US?

Sadly, Netflix in the US won’t get weekly episodes.

Instead, we can give you a pretty accurate prediction of when Good Girls will be on Netflix. That’s because the previous two seasons have released in exactly the same schedule.

Season 2, for example, arrived on January 1st, 2020 whereas season 1 was added on January 1st, 2019.

With that said, we can pretty accurately predict that season 3 will be on Netflix in either late December 2020 or January 2021.

Will Good Girls leave Netflix for Peacock?

You may be wondering with NBC releasing its own streaming service whether Good Girls will be departing. The good news is that, no, for the meantime, Netflix is keeping Good Girls for the foreseeable future.

What’s likely going to happen is Netflix keeps getting new seasons and once the show has finished it’ll then depart several years after. This has been the case with most shows on the so-called “legacy contracts”.

There are plenty of NBC shows that will be leaving Netflix though so make sure to watch them all before they do depart.

Are you looking forward to watching Good Girls season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.