‘Grand Army’ Netflix Coming-of-Age Series Coming in October 2020

Netflix has featured some powerful dramas in its line up of Originals over the years, and that looks to continue with the impending arrival of Grand Army. The coming-of-age drama is sure to have subscribers talking when it arrives in October 2020.

Grand Army is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age drama series written and created by Katie Cappiello. The series is an adaptation of Katie Cappiello’s 2013 play Slut. Producing the series is Joshua Donen (Gone Girl) and Beau Willimon (House of Cards).

The nature and subject of the series will certainly push the boundaries of teen dramas on Netflix.

When is the Netflix release date for Grand Army?

Netflix has confirmed that the first season of Grand Army will be arriving on Friday, October 16th, 2020.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide.

Together We Rise. Together We Rage. Grand Army. October 16. pic.twitter.com/DWK2kaqMBo — Netflix (@netflix) September 2, 2020

What is the plot of Grand Army?

Grand Army follows the complicated lives of five high-school students who are attending the largest public high school in Brooklyn. Each student is going through their own hardships but collectively they struggle with issues surrounding sexual, racial, and economic politics.

Who are the cast members of Grand Army season 1?

The cast of Grand Army is very extensive, so the list of cast members below are those that feature in of least seven out of the ten listed episodes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tamika Jones Brittany Adebumola *Debuting in Grand Army* Joey Del Marco Odessa A’zion Fam | Nashville | Wayne Siddhartha Pakam Amir Bageria Degrassi: Next Class | Resolve | Behind the Black Curtain Dominique Pierre Odley Jean *Debuting in Grand Army* Jayson Jackson Maliq Johnson Skin | Whey They See Us | Little Boxes John Ellis Alphonso Romero Jones Roxanne Roxanne | WGN Morning News Office staff 2 Elena Khan Shoot the Messenger | The Bold Type | The Handmaid’s Tale Tor Sampson Crystal Sha’re Nelson *Debuting in Grand Army* Leila Kwan Zimmer Amalia Yoo J Doe Flora Mejia Marcela Avelina *Debuting in Grand Army* Meera pakam Ashley Ganger *Debuting in Grand Army* George Wright Anthony Ippolito Pixels | Fool’s Day | Bella Anna Delaney Sydney Meyer V-Wars | Shadowhunters | Departure Sonia Cruz Naiya Ortiz Law & Order: Special Victims Unit | Monsterland Luke Friedman Brian Altemus Never Rarely Sometimes Always Antoinette Pierre Magaly Colimon Blue Bloods | Law & Order: Criminal Intent Rebecca Connely Katie Griffin Sailer Moon | Totally Spies! | Cloudy with a Chance of Meat Balls Nina Del Marco Ava Preston Odd Squad | Shazam! Reign Omar Biller Zac Kara Masterchef | MasterChef Junior Chris Yoon Diego Martinez-Tau The Romeo Section | Masters of Horror | A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up, Timmy Turner! Victor Borin August Blanco Rosenstein The Purge | The Last Full Measure Nick Rodriguez Micah Solis Supernatural | Riverdale | The Magicians Sabine Pierre Sagine Sémajuste Unforgiving | Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments | Hemlock Grove Mei Tiffany Alycia Tong The Detour | The Followers | Retail Rejects

Grand Army Controversy

One of the disappointing stories about the production of Grand Army is the recent allegations from a former writer on the series, Ming Peiffer, who has accused creator Katie Cappiello of racist exploitation and abuse.

Peiffer went into detail about the abuse that she and her two fellow writers suffered while working on Grand Army.

How the aforementioned accusations will impact the series is currently unknown. Netflix has yet to make a comment on the situation.

Me and the 3 writers of color who worked on the show quit due to racist exploitation and abuse. The show runner and creator went full Karen and called Netflix hr on the Black writer in the room for getting a haircut. Yes you read that correctly. Who wants to interview us? https://t.co/tBEbk8JRqm — Ming Peiffer (@mingpdynasty) September 2, 2020

What is the total episode count for Grand Army season 1?

As is typical with many Original series Grand Army will have a total of ten episodes.

We also have the full list of episode names for Grand Army:

1×1 – Brooklyn 2020 – Directed by So Yong Kim – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Brooklyn 2020 – Directed by So Yong Kim – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×2 – See Me – Directed by So Yong Kim – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– See Me – Directed by So Yong Kim – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×3 – Relationship Goals – Directed by Darnell Martin – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Relationship Goals – Directed by Darnell Martin – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×4 – Safety On – Directed by Darnell Martin – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Safety On – Directed by Darnell Martin – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×5 – Valentine’s Day – Directed by Tina Mabry – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Valentine’s Day – Directed by Tina Mabry – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×6 – Superman This Shit – Directed by Tina Mabry – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Superman This Shit – Directed by Tina Mabry – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×7 – Making Moves – Directed by Autumn Eakin & Silas Howard – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Making Moves – Directed by Autumn Eakin & Silas Howard – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×8 – Spirit Day – Directed by Autumn Eakin & Silas Howard – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Spirit Day – Directed by Autumn Eakin & Silas Howard – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×9 – Hail Mary – Directed by Clement Virgo – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

– Hail Mary – Directed by Clement Virgo – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder 1×10 – Freedom – Directed by Clement Virgo – Written by Katie Cappiello & Ben Snyder

Will Grand Army be available to stream in 4K?

Netflix already has an excellent library of 4K titles, with more and more Originals available to stream in 4K on a weekly basis.

Grand Army will be available to stream in 4K but you will need an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps, a 4K device, and a premium Netflix subscription.

