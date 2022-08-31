‘Christmas With You’ Netflix Christmas Rom-Com: Everything We Know

Arriving in time for the holiday season is the romantic-comedy Christmas With You. Starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., Christmas With You is coming to Netflix in November 2022. Here’s everything we know about the film.

Christmas With You is an upcoming holiday romantic comedy movie directed by Gabriela Tagliavini and based on the screenplay written by Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias.

German Michael Torres (From Beyond), is producing through GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach (The Amityville Murders), meanwhile, Eric Brenner (Stuck in Love) serves as the film’s executive producer.

When is the Christmas With You Netflix release date?

With the release of the official Netflix 2022 film slate, we can confirm that Christmas With You will be available to stream on Thursday, November 17th, 2022.

What is the plot of Christmas With You?

The synopsis for Christmas With You is courtesy of Netflix:

Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

Who are the cast members of Christmas With You?

The romantic leads of Christmas With You are Freddie Prinze Jr. and Aimee Garcia.

Freddie Prinze Jr. was a very popular young actor in the 90s and early 2000s, arguably most famous for his portrayal of Fred Jones in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies, and for his portrayal of high school heartthrob Zack Siler in teen rom-com She’s All That. In recent years Prinze Jr. has used his acting talents for voice acting, such as his role in Star Wars: Rebels as former Jedi padawan Kanan Jarrus.

Lucifer fans will instantly recognize Aimee Garcia as quirky crime scene investigator Ella Lopez. Recently, Garcia was seen in the Hulu original series Woke and used her voice in the latest How to Train Your Dragon spin-off series Dragons: The nine Realms as Alex Gonzalez.

Also joining the cast of Christmas With You are; Gabriel Sloyer (Inventing Anna), Lawrence J. Hughes (Mike), Deja Monique Cruz (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Zenzi Williams (Black Panther), Elisa Bocanegra (Shameless), Grace Dumdaw (Succession), Matthew Grimaldi (The Sleepover), Helena Betancourt (Orange is the New Black), Sammy Peralta (City on a Hill).

What is the movie run time?

It has been confirmed that Christmas With You has a runtime of 89 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Christmas With You on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!