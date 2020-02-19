‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 1: Netflix K-Drama, Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Dates

2020 will be the most stacked year yet for K-Dramas on Netflix, and that will continue in March with the release of tvN’s next series Hospital Playlist. We have everything you need to know about Hospital Playlist, including the plot, cast, trailer, Netflix release date, and episode release schedule.

Hospital Playlist is an upcoming Netflix Original K-drama series from South Korean television network tvN. Creator of the series Lee Woo Jung, and director Shin Won Ho, have previously worked on four other incredibly popular tvN dramas before such as all three series from the Reply franchise and Prison Playbook.

When is Hospital Playlist coming to Netflix?

The first episode of Hospital Playlist will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

Unlike some K-Dramas from tvN we’ve seen on Netflix, only one episode will be available to stream per week.

What is the total episode count for Hospital Playlist?

There will be a total of twelve episodes of Hospital Playlist.

Each episode will have a run time of sixty minutes.

Hospital Playlist episode release schedule

It has been reported by mydramalist that Hospital Playlist will be running from March 12th till May 28th, 2020. This means it will run on Netflix from March 13th to May 29th, 2020.

The episode release schedule for Hospital Playlist is as follows:

Episode tVN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 12/03/2020 13/03/2020 2 19/03/2020 20/03/2020 3 26/03/2020 27/03/2020 4 02/04/2020 03/04/2020 5 09/04/2020 10/04/2020 6 16/04/2020 17/04/2020 7 23/04/2020 24/04/2020 8 30/04/2020 01/05/2020 9 07/05/2020 08/05/2020 10 14/05/2020 15/05/2020 11 21/05/2020 22/05/2020 12 28/05/2020 29/05/2020

What is the plot of Hospital Playlist?

The plot for Hosptial Playlist is as follows:

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day to day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day to day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Who are the cast members of Hospital Playlist?

The following cast members have been confirmed for the first season of Hospital Playlist:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ik Joon Jo Jung Suk Oh My Ghostess | The Nokdu Flower | The Legend of the Blue Sea Jung Won Yoo Yeon Seok Mr Sunshine | Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim | Gu Family Book Joon Wan Jung Kyung Ho Crash Landing on You | Life on Mars | Prison Playbook Suk Hyung Kim Dae Myung The Last Princess | The Beauty Inside | Incomplete Life Song Hwa Jeon Mi Do Mother | Metamorphosis TBA Kim Hae Sook My Father is Strange | Pinocchio | I Hear Your Voice TBA Shin Hyun Bin Confession | Just Between Lovers | Queen of Mystery TBA Jung Moon Sung The Hymn of Death | Life | Prison Playbook TBA Moon Tae Yu Confession | Your Honor | Sad Movie TBA Kim Joon Han One Spring Night | Prison Playbook | God’s Quiz: Reboot TBA Ahn Eun Jin Strangers from Hell | Kingdom | Life

Actress Jeon Mi Do is arguably the least experienced cast member on this list, but her rise has been meteoric. From a guest role in Mother (2018) to a supporting role in Metamorphosis (2019), Jeon Mi Do has claimed her first lead role in a drama already.

Will Hospital Playlist beat Crash Landing on You in the ratings?

2020 has already been a huge year for K-dramas, especially for tvN and the release of their most successful series to date, Crash Landing on You. The finale of the romantic comedy brought a huge nationwide rating of 21.683%, becoming the second-highest-rated cable drama in South Korean history, and only the second cable drama to exceed a 20% rating. Crash Landing on You claimed the top spot of tvN dramas but only just fell short to the JTBC drama Sky Castle.

There’s no reason why Hospital Playlist can’t beat Crash Landing on You, but it will certainly be an incredible challenge. In the top ten highest-rated cable television dramas alone, tvN has an astonishing seven dramas. If Hospital Playlist turns out to be a smash hit then there’s no reason why the series can’t break into the top ten.

The only tvN drama within the top ten to not be broadcast on the weekend was 100 Days My Prince, the remaining six all broadcast episodes between Friday and Sunday.

Hospital Playlist will be broadcasting episodes on Thursday, and we’re not sure what impact that will have on the k-drama’s ratings.

A second season is already planned for Hospital Playlist

If the series is a smash hit with subscribers, then many will be glad to learn that a second season of Hospital Playlist is already planned for 2021.

Are you looking forward to the release of Hospital Playlist? Let us know in the comments below!