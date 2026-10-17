‘How to Kill Your Family’ Begins Filming for Netflix; First Look at Anya Taylor-Joy in London

Production on How to Kill Your Family is officially underway, and the first set photos have landed, showing Anya Taylor-Joy in character as calculating killer Grace Bernard as she arrives back in London after a deadly family trip to Marbella.

The photos were taken on a leafy residential street in London. They show Taylor-Joy wheeling a cream-and-tan suitcase up to a black Georgian front door. Grace is dressed in a long camel trench coat over a white tee and black mini skirt, finished with pale blue socks, polished loafers and a black shoulder bag. It’s an effortlessly chic look for someone who has, presumably, just bumped off a relative.

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Eagle-eyed fans will also spot the luggage tag on Grace’s case. It’s marked AGP to LGW, which is Málaga to Gatwick. Málaga is the nearest airport to Marbella, so that’s a neat bit of set dressing that confirms exactly where Grace has just been.

What is How to Kill Your Family about?

The darkly comic thriller is based on Mackie’s hugely successful 2021 novel. It follows Grace, a young woman determined to get revenge on the wealthy family who abandoned her and her mother.

Grace is the illegitimate daughter of ruthless billionaire Simon Artemis. After her father refused to acknowledge her existence or help her dying mother, she sets out on a carefully planned killing spree, targeting her estranged relatives one by one.

With revenge and a multimillion-pound inheritance in her sights, Grace uses her intelligence, charm and ruthless determination to eliminate those she blames for destroying her mother’s life.

Here’s Netflix’s official logline:

Grace is the forgotten child of Simon Artemis, a merciless billionaire. After a heartbreaking rejection, Grace decides to exact revenge. But will this deadly scheme take even more from Grace than she’s already lost?

Who else is in the cast?

Taylor-Joy, best known to Netflix subscribers for The Queen’s Gambit, leads the eight-part series and also serves as an executive producer through her LadyKiller banner.

As we reported back in August, Academy Award nominee Clive Owen (Children of Men, Monsieur Spade) will play Grace’s father, Simon Artemis. Orlando Norman (Wreck) and David Shields (Masters of the Air, Black Mirror) are also on board in undisclosed roles.

The series comes from Sid Gentle Films, the company behind Killing Eve. Emma Moran (Extraordinary) is the creator and lead writer. Directing duties are split between Josephine Bornebusch and Tom Kingsley.

When is How to Kill Your Family filming, and when will it release?

Filming began in mid-October 2026 in London and is expected to run until mid-February 2027. A leg in Spain is also planned, specifically in Marbella, we’re told.

With cameras not wrapping until early next year and plenty of post-production to follow, we’re currently expecting the series to arrive on Netflix in late 2027 or early 2028.

If you can’t wait that long for more Taylor-Joy on Netflix, she also stars alongside Chris Evans in the satirical thriller Sacrifice, which hits Netflix this Friday, October 16th.

We’ll keep you updated as more set photos and first looks emerge from the shoot.

Are you looking forward to seeing Anya Taylor-Joy as Grace Bernard? Let us know in the comments below!