Ibai Llanos’ Live Boxing Events ‘La Velada del Año’ to Stream Exclusively on Netflix From 2027

Netflix has secured exclusive global live streaming rights for La Velada del Año (The Night of the Year) in a massive three-year pact spanning 2027 through 2029, bringing one of the internet’s largest Spanish-language live spectacles exclusively to the platform.

Created by Spanish streaming titan Ibai Llanos in 2021, La Velada del Año has exploded over the past six years from an intimate creator showcase in Barcelona into an arena-filling cultural juggernaut. Part amateur boxing tournament, part live music festival, and part creator awards show, the annual event gathers the biggest digital stars from Spain, Latin America, and beyond.

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The new deal kicks off with La Velada del Año VII in 2027, locking in the 2028 and 2029 editions as well.

La Velada del Año x Netflix. Historia. 2027

2028

2029 pic.twitter.com/bQa6D5QsOz — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) October 19, 2026

What is La Velada del Año?

If you aren’t familiar with Spanish-language creator culture, it’s hard to overstate just how colossal La Velada actually is.

Originally launched as a fun exhibition among streaming friends, the format pits top content creators, vloggers, and streamers against one another in regulated, amateur boxing bouts after months of intense professional fight camp preparation. Between fights, the ring transforms into a concert stage featuring headline performances from world-renowned musical acts.

The event quickly outgrew modest concert venues, eventually filling Spain’s most iconic football cathedrals:

Metropolitano Stadium (Atlético Madrid)

(Atlético Madrid) Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

(Real Madrid) Estadio de La Cartuja (Seville)

Viewership numbers have matched the stadium crowds. The 2025 fifth edition generated an astonishing peak of 9.3 million concurrent viewers, while average live audiences climbed from roughly 1 million in 2021 to over 6 million by 2026. Historically broadcast via Llanos’ Twitch channel (with secondary expansions onto YouTube and TikTok), the event will now stream natively and exclusively worldwide on Netflix.

“In 2021, we put together the first La Velada in a concert venue in Barcelona, with no idea how far it could go,” said Ibai Llanos in a statement shared with us this afternoon. “Five years later, millions of people have watched it at the same time, and bringing it to Netflix for the next three years gives us the opportunity to make it even bigger without losing what makes it special: the community that makes it all possible.”

The English-Speaking Equivalents: How Does It Compare to the US & UK?

For English-speaking audiences unfamiliar with the brand, La Velada del Año sits at a unique intersection of several massive creator-led phenomena that have dominated the US and UK in recent years. In terms of the combat itself, the obvious touchpoint is the rise of crossover influencer boxing popularized by KSI, Logan and Jake Paul, and the UK-based Misfits Boxing circuit. However, whereas the Anglo-American scene often mirrors the aggressive trash-talk and pay-per-view grit of professional combat sports, Llanos’ production takes a much broader, variety-show approach.

In spirit, the boxing side leans closer to America’s Creator Clash, where variety streamers and lifestyle vloggers undergo grueling, legitimate fight camps purely for the challenge and camaraderie rather than feuds and bad blood. But unlike the mid-sized arena circuits seen stateside, La Velada operates on an unfathomably larger commercial scale.

Perhaps its truest spiritual counterpart is the UK’s juggernaut Sidemen Charity Match. Much like the Sidemen selling out Premier League grounds and London’s Wembley Stadium to millions of concurrent digital viewers, La Velada del Año is less about cut-throat athletic competition and more of a giant, joyful pop-culture festival.

La Velada del Año VII will stream live globally on Netflix in 2027, with exact dates, host city, and fighter cards to be announced closer to the event.

Will you be tuning in to La Velada del Año when it arrives on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!