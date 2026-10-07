‘Collision Course’ on Netflix: Cast, Plot & October 2026 Release Date

A simple Madrid bank heist turns deadly in Collision Course, Netflix’s gripping new Spanish thriller. Set during a financial crisis and starring Laia Costa alongside Álvaro Cervantes, this unpredictable tale of high-stakes deception premieres worldwide on October 30, 2026.

Acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Daniel Sánchez Arévalo directed and co-wrote Collision Course, marking his directorial debut in the thriller genre. Known for his previous works like Dark Blue Almost Black and Seventeen, Arévalo teamed up with executive producer and co-writer Ramón Campos to develop the project.

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Campos’s Bambú Producciones, a leading European production company with a strong track record of international hits such as Cable Girls, Cocaine Coast, and The Asunta Case, produced the film. The collaboration allowed Arévalo to step outside of his usual creative boundaries to deliver a fast-paced narrative centered on deception, fear, and survival during the height of the financial crisis.

When is Collision Course coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Collision Course will be released worldwide on October 30, 2026.

An official trailer has been released.

What is the plot of Collision Course?

Netflix has released a synopsis for the film:

Set at the height of the financial crisis, the story begins when a group of robbers storms a bank in Madrid, triggering a series of unpredictable events. What initially appears to be just another robbery turns into a game of deception, fear and survival, where every decision matters, every gesture conceals something and everyone is trying to escape from more than just prison.

Who are the cast members of Collision Course?

The film stars Laia Costa, Karra Elejalde, Luis Zahera, Tamar Novas, Álvaro Cervantes, and Lluís Homar. No role names have been revealed yet.

Collision Course is Laia Costa’s first Netflix project. The actress is best known for starring in films such as Victoria, Un Amor, Lullaby, and Only You. The romantic drama Duck Butter, which stars the actress, is available on Netflix.

Karra Elejalde has already starred in a few Netflix projects, including Below Zero, 100 Meters, and The Little Switzerland. The actor will also star in Netflix’s upcoming Spanish drama film, The Child.

Tamar Novas has an extensive number of Netflix titles under his belt, and so far has starred in: Gangs of Galcia, Nowhere, Elisa & Marcela, The Mess You Leave Behind, High Seas and 1000 Miles From Christmas.

Álvaro Cervantes is yet another actor who has starred in an extensive number of Netflix titles: The Time It Takes, Criminal: Spain, Love at First Kiss, Drug Squad: Costa del Sol, More the Merrier, The Tree of Blood, Valley of the Dead, Offering to the Storm, Adú, and Crazy About Her.

Lluís Homar only has one Netflix project to his name, Elisa & Marcela. You can find the film El porqué de las cosas starring the actor on Netflix. He is most well known for starring in films such as Broken Embraces, Eva, Bad Education and Hispania the Legend.

The rest of the cast is follows:

Jorge Cabrera

Luis Zahera

Alba Fontecha

Ismael Martínez

Imma Sancho

First Look Images of Collision Course

Are you looking forward to watching Collision Course on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!