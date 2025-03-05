‘iHostage’ Dutch Thriller Film: First Look & April 2025 Release

A tense hostage thriller from the Netherlands is headed to Netflix in April 2025. Inspired by the actual Apple Store Amsterdam 2022 hostage crisis, iHostage has the potential to be the most successful Dutch Netflix Original to date. Here’s everything we know so far about iHostage on Netflix.

iHostage is an upcoming Dutch thriller directed by Bobby Boermans and written by Simon de Waal. Horizon Film produces the film, which Sabine Brian, Boudewijn Rosenmuller, and Diederik van Rooijen produce.

When is iHostage coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the Dutch thriller will premiere on April 18th, 2025.

What is the plot of iHostage?

The story of iHostage is inspired by the real-life hostage situation that took place in Amsterdam in 2022 when the customers and staff of an Apple Store became the center of a hostage situation. The film follows a Bulgarian man who finds himself at the heart of a hostage situation when a masked assailant takes the occupants of a store and its building as hostages.

Directors Boermans and screenwriter de Waal reportedly worked with the police involved in the real-life incident in order to make the story as authentic as possible.

“We spoke to people from the police who really experienced it, which gave us insight into what happened there.”

However, it has been clarified that certain parts of the film are fictionalised for the sake of privacy for those involved and for the story.

Who are the cast members of iHostage?

The full cast for iHostage is as follows:

Soufiane Moussouli (The Way to Paradise).

(The Way to Paradise). Admir Šehović (The Hollow).

(The Hollow). Loes Haverkort (Cellblock H).

(Cellblock H). Marcel Hensema (Hollands Hoop).

(Hollands Hoop). Emmanuel Ohene Boafo (Pariah).

(Pariah). Fockeline Ouwerkerk (Speech).

(Speech). Matteo van der Grijn (Tribes of Europa).

(Tribes of Europa). Thijs Boermans (The Hero).

(The Hero). Eric Corton (Penoza).

(Penoza). Roosmarijn van der Hoek (Hidden in the Spotlight).

(Hidden in the Spotlight). Robin Boissevain (Regret!).

(Regret!). Jolanda van den Berg (I, Adonis).

(I, Adonis). Everon Jackson Hooi (Dood eind).

(Dood eind). Ahlmaam Teghadouini (Close).

(Close). Louis Talpe (De Ridder).

(De Ridder). Zahra Lfil (Dag & nacht).

What is the runtime?

It has been confirmed that the film’s runtime is 100 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching iHostage on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!