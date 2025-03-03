‘Jurassic World: Chaos Theory’ Season 3 Sets April 2025 Netflix Return

Netflix has confirmed an April 2025 return for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory season 3. New episodes will touch down on Netflix globally on April 3rd, 2025.

We got word that the series would return for season 3 just before the Christmas break, and it was a welcome announcement, given that season 2 ended in a colossal cliffhanger.

As a reminder, season 2 continued the story of the Nublar Six as they find themselves unexpectedly in Senegal after surviving a storm and leaving behind a ship loaded with dinosaurs. In Senegal, they encounter rice farmers Aminata and Zayna Mballos and narrowly escape a Suchomimus attack, thanks to a small herd of Stegosauruses. Meanwhile, Ben uncovers that Brooklyn—who was presumed dead—has been surviving against all odds. Brooklyn’s journey is filled with perilous encounters: after a series of dramatic events including her rescue by Ronnie, a shady deal, and even losing her arm in a confrontation with Atrociraptors, she goes undercover with the Dinosaur Liberation Now and embarks on a covert trip to Dubai. There, she infiltrates an apartment run by Soyona Santos—a villain linked to Biosyn—and narrowly escapes a deadly situation while secretly plotting her next moves.

As the adventure continues, the Nublar Six, along with Zayna, navigated a treacherous river route where they rescue missing allies and confront dangerous carnivorous dinosaurs. Their journey leads them to an underground complex housing a breeding facility for cloning dinosaurs, revealing Soyona’s far-reaching operations and her ruthless tactics, including sentencing Captain Lang to death. Brooklyn’s double life is gradually exposed when Kenji discovers she is alive, and tensions mount as the team mistakenly believes she is collaborating with Soyona. With alliances shifting and hidden agendas coming to light, the stage is set for season 3, where Brooklyn aims to dismantle Soyona’s network while the Nublar Six struggle with her betrayal and the mystery of her true motivations.

The official synopsis for season 3 is as follows:

“The Nublar Five crash land into adventure as they encounter old (and new) friends, face off against even more lethal dinosaur threats, and deal with the fallout of Brooklynn’s stunning rejection of them. All the while Brooklynn’s inner turmoil continues to grow as she is drawn deeper into the Broker’s criminal web of dinosaur trafficking and espionage.”

Returning this season are:

Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman

as Darius Bowman Darren Barnet as Kenji Kon

as Kenji Kon Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus

as Ben Pincus Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez

as Sammy Gutierrez Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula

as Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula Kiersten Kelly as Brooklyn

as Brooklyn Dichen Lachman as Soyona Santos

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley continue showrunning duties for season 3 with DreamWorks Animation behind the series. Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall serve as executive producers.

The new photos and release date for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 3 comes alongside a slew of other titles confirmed for April 2025 including the renewal announcement of Unicorn Academy which returns for Chapter 3 on April 9th, Blippi’s Job Show on April 7th and Pokémon Horizons: Season 2 —The Search for Laqua part 2 releasing its second part on April 25th.

It’s unclear how many seasons Jurassic World: Chaos Theory was given as an upfront order but it’s worth noting that Camp Creaceous was given five seasons upfront and we suspect this show may be following suit.