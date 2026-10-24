‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2: Cheong-san Confirmed Alive, But Still No Teaser or Release Window

After more than four years of near silence, All of Us Are Dead season 2 finally stepped back into the spotlight on Saturday as Netflix Korea used its 10th anniversary festival in Seoul to bring the cast back on stage and confirm one of the show’s biggest lingering questions: Cheong-san is alive. There was no teaser and no release date, though, with the season still billed as “coming soon.”
The K-zombie hit headlined the “What Next?” showcase, the closing segment of Netflix Korea’s Netflix Janchi (Netflix Feast) livestream from Oil Tank Culture Park in Sangam-dong. The show had not been presented publicly since the cast announced the renewal at Geeked Week in June 2022.
Note: Quotes in this article were transcribed and translated from the Netflix Korea livestream using Maestra and have been lightly edited for clarity and name spellings. They may differ slightly from official translations.
넷플잔치 – What Next?
🎬 지금 우리 학교는 2
박지후, 윤찬영, 조이현, 로몬#넷플잔치 #넷플릭스코리아10주년 #NetflixKorea10th pic.twitter.com/njs8tlGGli
— Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) October 24, 2026
What Was Announced?
The headline news is that Lee Cheong-san survived season 1. Netflix’s cast announcement in July 2025 confirmed Yoon Chan-young was returning but carefully avoided saying how, which left open the possibility of flashbacks or a return as a halfbie. Yoon settled it himself on stage: “Everyone, do you remember Cheong-san? You may have thought I was dead, but I, Cheong-san, am still alive.”
Park Ji-hu played along, telling him, “Cheong-san, you were alive. I was really worried you wouldn’t return, since you disappeared last season leaving so many questions unanswered,” to which Yoon replied, “I missed you, On-jo.”
The cast also confirmed the broad shape of the new season. Park described On-jo as terrified of an “evolved” zombie crisis but still fighting to protect her friends until the very end, and teased the bigger scope: “This season, we follow the stories of our friends who have grown into impressive college students and adults, and witness a larger-scale, more intense battle against zombies in the new setting of Seoul.” Cho Yi-hyun said Nam-ra is still a half-zombie wandering around Hyosan, while Lomon joked that Su-hyeok has “returned as a wonderful adult” after the Hyosan High outbreak.
What wasn’t announced is just as notable. Despite reports from local outlets suggesting first looks and teasers were on the way, no new footage was shown and no release window was given. The segment ended with the series simply billed as “coming soon, only on Netflix.” With the show absent from Netflix’s 2026 Korean slate and filming only wrapping in February, we’re still expecting it in early 2027.
Who Was on Stage?
All four returning leads appeared: Park Ji-hu (Nam On-jo), Yoon Chan-young (Lee Cheong-san), Cho Yi-hyun (Choi Nam-ra) and Lomon (Lee Su-hyeok). None of the new cast members or director Lee Jae-kyu took part in the segment.
Quick Recap: Where Season 2 Stands
- Renewed: June 2022
- Filming: July 2025 to February 2026
- Returning cast: Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon
- New cast: Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-yi
- Behind the camera: Director Lee Jae-kyu and writer Chun Sung-il return
- Setting: The action moves out of Hyosan High as a new zombie outbreak hits Seoul, with Nam On-jo now a university student
- Release: Not yet announced, expected early 2027
For the full rundown, including the long road to production and every cast member reported so far, check out our recently updated All of Us Are Dead season 2 everything we know guide.
Are you excited for All of Us Are Dead season 2? Let us know in the comments below.