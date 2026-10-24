Netflix Korea’s 10th Anniversary Showcase: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Season 2, ‘Solo Leveling’ & 4 More Titles Previewed

Netflix Korea marked its 10th anniversary in Seoul this weekend with Netflix Janchi (Netflix Feast), a fan festival at Oil Tank Culture Park. Following a morning of games and other segments, “part 4” of the livestream opened with a concert celebrating hits like Squid Game and KPop Demon Hunters before moving into the “What Next?” showcase of upcoming titles for the remainder of the year and beyond.

Note: Quotes in this article were transcribed and translated from the Netflix Korea livestream using Maestra and have been lightly edited for clarity and name spellings. They may differ slightly from official translations.

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Six projects took the stage, from Lee Chang-dong’s Possible Love to the live-action Solo Leveling, with big names including Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo and Byeon Woo-seok in attendance. However, anyone hoping for a wave of new footage will have come away disappointed (including us, given that many local outlets had reported more first looks and teasers). Beyond the trailer shown for Possible Love, the showcase was largely made up of cast introductions. There was no first teaser for All of Us Are Dead season 2, no first look at Solo Leveling, and no release dates for any of the 2027 titles. There was still plenty to take away, though, including a major reveal for All of Us Are Dead fans.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos kicked things off, and here’s what he said:

Hello everybody. I’m Ted Sarandos, 10 years of Netflix in Korea. Today the first word that comes to mind is simply thank you. 감사합니다. [Thank you] 10 years ago we dreamed big, but none of us could have imagined that Korean stories would move hearts around the world and land right in the center of the global culture. Korean creators kept telling new kinds of stories, actors and crews brought them to life with incredible passion, and Korean fans—all of you—loved them harder than anyone. This is how stories that began right here crossed every border and every language. For Netflix, Korea is more than a market; it is where we discovered new possibilities, and where we learned how far a story can travel. And it’s one of our most treasured partners for the future that we are building together. To every creator, every actor, every crew member, every fan in Korea, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And now we are standing in front of a new gate. New worlds, new faces, Korean stories that are about to surprise the world all over again. Let me show you what’s coming next.

Possible Love

Lee Chang-dong’s new film was introduced with its trailer, and all four leads appeared on stage. Sol Kyung-gu and Jeon Do-yeon play laid-off worker Ho-seok and his wife Mi-ok, while Jo Yeo-jeong and Jo In-sung play documentary director Ye-ji and her husband Sang-woo.

Jeon said that when she first read the script, “it left a deep impression on me, much like reading a work of literature.” She explained that she took the director’s advice to heart: “Taking to heart the director’s advice not to act for the sake of showing off, but to express only what I truly feel, I cleared my mind, opened my heart, and sought to fully embrace the character of Mi-ok.”

Sol Kyung-gu revealed he accepted the role immediately without reading the script and never asked for it afterwards. “I chose it for the sole reason that it was a project by director Lee Chang-dong,” he said. That briefly led the director to think Sol wasn’t interested, since every other actor had already sent him their thoughts. Sol explained, “I had wanted to save the director’s work to watch later.”

Jo In-sung reflected on taking the film to Venice, Toronto, New York, Busan and London, saying, “It was a truly precious opportunity to meet film fans from all over the world in person and see and hear firsthand just how much they love our films.”

Jo Yeo-jeong said the film asks what kind of love is truly possible over a lifetime and what it takes to protect it, a question she’s still answering for herself. “Possible Love is a work that holds so many stories and good questions,” she said. “I am truly curious to see what answer you will find when you look at the possibility of love.”

The film has been in select theaters since September 23 and arrives on Netflix on November 6.

Tantara

Song Hye-kyo, Gong Yoo and Kim Seol-hyun took the stage for Tantara, known in Korea as Slowly and Intensely. The coming-of-age series follows a group of people with nothing but dreams of stardom who throw themselves into a brutal, violent era of the Korean entertainment industry.

Song Hye-kyo introduced her character Min-ja as someone who has fearlessly chased success since childhood. Gong Yoo plays Dong-gu, who will do whatever it takes to protect Min-ja and her dreams. Kim Seol-hyun’s Min-hui is a bold talent who pursues success on her own terms and has a complicated love-hate relationship with Min-ja.

“The reality within Tantara was savage and violent,” Song said. “However, it is a work in which the drive toward dreams of success and the care for one another shine even in the mud.”

Gong Yoo added: “Even when others laughed, they shouted boldly and moved forward, and when someone unexpected blocked their path, they either cleared them away or managed to find another way through. Even when someone tried to drag them down as they reached for their dreams, they held on tenaciously.”

The cast confirmed the news earlier in the week that the series arrives on Netflix on December 11.

Grand Galaxy Hotel

Lee Do-hyun and Shin Si-a checked in for Grand Galaxy Hotel, the new fantasy series from the Hotel Del Luna team, set in a hotel that comforts the souls of the dead.

Lee plays Eun-ha, the hotel’s new owner, who takes over after the previous owner vanishes without a trace. He described Eun-ha as a character with a very secret past and a prickly personality, adding: “He may seem a bit prickly on the outside, but there is a secret behind why he has to be that way, so please look forward to what’s in store for our Grand Galaxy Hotel next year.”

Shin Si-a plays Sang-soon, the hotel’s only human employee, a manager unafraid of ghosts who uses top-tier sales skills to bring in guests and sort out their troubles. “If you’re curious to know more, please check in to the Grand Galaxy Hotel,” she said. “You will be able to discover my various charms.”

Both confirmed the series is coming to Netflix next year.

Beauty in the Beast

Kim Min-ju, Lomon and Moon Sang-min were on stage for Beauty in the Beast, with Kim revealing that the series has locked in its final Korean title, which translates as “Wolf Girl.”

Kim plays Min-su, a werewolf who has spent her life suppressing and hiding her true self, and whose biggest dream since childhood was going to university, where she’d heard you make friends and hang out with them every day. Moon Sang-min plays Hae-jun, Min-su’s university senior, while Lomon plays Do-ha, a fellow werewolf.

Kim teased that the title has a double meaning: “Just as Min-su has the secret of turning into a wolf, the Wolf Girl has a secret of her own.”

No release date was given, but we’re still expecting the series to arrive on Netflix in 2027.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2

The biggest reveal of the day came from All of Us Are Dead season 2, as Yoon Chan-young confirmed on stage that Cheong-san is alive, despite fans assuming he died at the end of season 1. “Everyone, do you remember Cheong-san?” he asked. “You may have thought I was dead, but I, Cheong-san, am still alive.”

Park Ji-hu played along, telling him, “Cheong-san, you were alive. I was really worried you wouldn’t return, since you disappeared last season leaving so many questions unanswered,” to which Yoon replied, “I missed you, On-jo.”

Park described On-jo as terrified of an “evolved” zombie crisis but still fighting to protect her friends until the very end. Cho Yi-hyun’s Nam-ra is still a half-zombie wandering around Hyosan, while Lomon joked that Su-hyeok has “returned as a wonderful adult” after the Hyosan High outbreak.

Park teased the bigger scope of the new season: “This season, we follow the stories of our friends who have grown into impressive college students and adults, and witness a larger-scale, more intense battle against zombies in the new setting of Seoul.”

No release date was given, with the series simply billed as “coming soon,” though we’re still expecting it in early 2027.

Solo Leveling

Byeon Woo-seok made his first public appearance as Sung Jin-woo for Netflix’s live-action Solo Leveling. “It is a tremendous honor to be able to greet you like this through a work that has received so much love all around the world,” he said, adding that doing so for the first time at Netflix Korea’s 10th anniversary made it an even greater honor.

He confirmed the shoot is still ongoing: “Because it’s so well-loved, our actors, directors, and crew are all working incredibly hard on the shoot.”

Netflix’s introduction highlighted the scale of the IP, with the webtoon and web novel racking up 14.3 billion views worldwide and the anime sweeping the 2025 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. No release window was given, and we’re not expecting to see the series until late 2027 at the earliest.

Did you tune in for Netflix Korea’s 10th anniversary celebrations? What did you think of the reveals? Let us know in the comments.