Netflix Hands ‘Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ a Two-Season Renewal and Recasts Lead Role

It’s taken longer than expected, but Netflix has officially confirmed seasons two and three of Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. Netflix has also confirmed the return of several lead cast members, including Jung Ye In, who will replace Ha Young as Cheon Jang Mi.

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a South Korean Netflix Original drama series and an adaptation of the webtoon Severe Trauma Center: Golden Hour by Lee Nak Jun. The series has been incredibly popular on Netflix and, since its January 24, 2025 debut, has amassed 43.6 million views and previously spent 5 weeks in Netflix’s global top 10, reaching number 1.

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Netflix has confirmed that Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Kyung Ho and Jung Jae Kwang will return to reprise their roles from the first season.

Ju Ji Hoon returns as genius surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk. The actor will also appear in Netflix’s highly anticipated crime thriller Buy King, arriving sometime in 2027.

Choo Young Woo returns as Yang Jae Won, Baek Kang Hyuk’s first protégé. Since Trauma Code debuted, the actor has played a leading role in Netflix’s criminally underrated crime thriller Mercy for None. He will also be seen in Netflix’s upcoming K-drama Long Vacation.

Yoon Kyung Ho returns as Han Yu Rim, who was initially antagonistic toward Baek Kang Hyuk and is now a trusted friend and the chief of planning and coordination at Hankuk National University Hospital. The actor was recently seen on Netflix in the wildly popular SBS drama Agent Kim Reactivated. He also has a guest role in Netflix’s Dead-End Job.

Jeong Jae Kwang returns as anesthesiologist Park Gyeong Won. The actor recently starred in the popular SBS series My Royal Nemesis, and in a supporting role in Netflix’s romantic comedy Take Charge of My Heart.

Jeong Ye In is the first new cast member, confirmed to replace Ha Young as nurse Cheon Jang Mi. Ha Young leaves the series after a reported controversy involving her family and their alleged pro-Japanese ties. Yein is a huge addition to the cast, given her popularity as a K-pop idol and member of LOVELYZ.

Netflix has provided a small synopsis for what fans can expect from the second season:

In the new seasons, the group will demonstrate stronger teamwork to save patients in even more desperate situations. Faced with greater crises and unexpected circumstances, Kang-hyuk strives to expand and stabilize an effective trauma system to save lives.

Are you excited to watch more Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!