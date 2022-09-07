‘Kengan Ashura’ Part 3: Coming to Netflix in 2023 and What We Know So Far

It’s been a long wait, but we finally have confirmation that Kengan Ashura will be returning with a brand new season in 2023. Subscribers will, however, have to continue the long wait but it’ll all be worth it when Kengan Ashura returns soon. Here’s everything we know so far about Kengan Ashura part 3 on Netflix.

Kengan Ashura is a Netflix Original martial arts anime series based on the manga series of the same name by author Yubako Sandrovich. The series is animated by Larx Entertainment and distributed worldwide by Netflix.

Since the Edo period of Japan, combatants have taken part in gladiatorial combat. Within the arenas are the powerful, wealthy, and greedy businessmen that hire gladiators on their behalf in a winner takes all fight. Bursting his way onto the scene is Tokita Ohma, joining the arenas and annihilating his opponents with ease. His skill and ability to destroy opponents have caught the eye of many within the arenas, with many fighters lining up to take Tokita Ohma on. Tokita Ohma fighting on behalf of the Yamashita Trading Co. takes part in the Kengan Annihilation Tournament. With even more gladiators to fight Tokita Ohma can’t wait to test his might.

Has Netflix renewed Kengan Ashura for Part 3?

It’s taken two and a half years for confirmation, but on March 23rd, 2022, the Netflix Japan Anime Twitter account confirmed that Kengan Ashura will return!

Does the story need another part?

Without a shadow of a doubt, Kengan Ashura needs more parts.

Part 2 concluded with Ohma’s fight in the second round, beating Raina, and moving on to the third round/quarter-final. Considering there are two further rounds, the semi-final and final, after the quarter-finals there’s still a large portion of the story to be covered.

There’s room for at least two more parts before Kengan Ashura concludes.

When is the Netflix release date for Kengan Ashura part 3?

On Netflix’s official Twitter account for its anime content, it was confirmed with some new key visual art that Kengan Ashura will return for part 3 some time in 2023!

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we expect to learn more soon.

the moment we've been waiting for…

Kengan Ashura Season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2023! pic.twitter.com/OCLpx2sJ2E — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 31, 2022

