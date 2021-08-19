Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg Netflix Comedy ‘Me Time’: Begins Filming in August 2021

For the first time in their careers, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg are teaming together for a hilarious new comedy for Netflix, Me Time. Filming is scheduled to begin in August, so we’ll be waiting a while before the movie lands on Netflix. However, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Me Time, including, the plot, cast news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Me Time is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie written and directed by John Hamburg. Kevin Hart and Hamburg have previously worked together on the comedy Night School, but this is the movie directed by Hamburg since the 2016 comedy Why Him?.

Hart, John Hamburg, and Bryan Smiley are listed as the executive producers on the Original. Hartbeat Productions, the production company owned by Kevin Hart, is the company producing the movie for Netflix.

What is the production status of Me Time?

Thanks to issue 1260 of Production Weekly, we have it reported that filming for Me Time will begin on August 25th, 2021, and will conclude by October 22nd, 2021.

What is the plot of Me Time?

After years without having any free time to himself, suddenly, stay-at-home dad Sonny has a free weekend when his wife and kids are away. Deciding to hit up his old best friend Huck, together the pair are in for a wild weekend that threatens to upend Sonny’s life.

Who is in the cast of Me Time?

So far the only confirmed cast members for Me Time are Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Hart has featured many times on Netflix thanks to his comedy specials, but just recently he gave one of the better performances of his career in the comedy-drama Fatherhood.

Wahlberg also found recent success on Netflix with the crime-comedy Spenser Confidential. The movie is one of Netflix’s most-watched Originals to date with an astounding 85 million subscribers watching it within the first month of release.

Prior to Mark Wahlberg being cast, Chris Pratt was previously attached to the project.

With filming scheduled to in late August, we can expect more cast members to be announced very soon.

When is the Netflix release date for Me Time?

As filming is scheduled for August-October, we can already rule out the possibility of a 2021 release date. We’re speculating that Me Time will be released on Netflix in the Spring or Summer of 2022.

Are you looking forward to the release of Me Time on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!