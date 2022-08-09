‘Little Women’ Korean Series Adaptation Sets September 2022 Netflix Release

From the stage to the big screen and to television there have been numerous adaptations of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. For the first time in history, the story will be adapted into a K-Drama for Netflix and is coming in September 2022.

Little Women is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean drama series and a modern adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel of the same name.

The series is directed by Kim Hee Won, who previously directed Vincenzo, Money Flower, and Fated to Love You. The adaptation of the series comes from screenwriter Jung Seo Kyung, who previously wrote the screenplays for The Handmaiden, Mother, and Thirst.

When is the Little Women Netflix release date?

We previously reported that the first episode of the South Korean adaptation of Little Women was coming to Netflix on Saturday, August 27th, 2022. However, as we stated before, release dates are subject to change and the first episode will now debut on Netflix on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

The series will have a total of twelve episodes, and new episodes released twice a week on Saturdays and Sundays for a total of 6 weeks. The finale will air on Sunday, October 9th, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Please Note: Release dates are subject to change.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Little Women will air on Netflix on the same day as the South Korean cable network tvN.

Episodes Netflix Release Date 1 03/09/2022 2 04/09/2022 3 10/09/2022 4 11/09/2022 5 17/09/2022 6 18/09/2022 7 24/09/2022 8 25/09/2022 9 01/10/2022 10 02/10/2022 11 08/10/2022 12 09/10/2022

What is the plot of Little Women?

The plot of the Korean adaptation has been sourced from Soompi:

About three sisters with a close bond who grew up in poverty. It is the exciting story of the sisters as they get embroiled in a major incident and face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

Details of the three leads have also been revealed:

Kim Go Eun plays the eldest sister Oh In Joo, who wants to protect her family with money. Growing up in extreme poverty, her only dream was to live as well off as other normal people, but a major incident completely shakes up her life. Nam Ji Hyun takes on the role of the second sister Oh In Kyung, a news reporter who does not want to bow down to money and aims to always do what’s right. When a mysterious case from her early reporter days returns close to her, she starts digging for the truth. Park Ji Hu transforms into Oh In Hye, the youngest overwhelmed by the love of her older sisters who work hard for her. Although she has never even used decent art supplies due to their family’s financial situation, she enters an art high school with her natural talent.

Who are the cast members of Little Women?

The lead three actresses will be very familiar to Netflix subscribers who often stream Netflix’s k-drama content.

In 2016 Kim Go Eun became extremely popular after her lead role in the beloved fantasy romance series Goblin. Much to the delight of Goblin fans, she starred in the romantic series The King: Eternal Monarch.

Nam Ji Hyun has been acting in k-dramas and movies since the age of 11 years old, but arguably the biggest role she is known for is Hong Shim and Yoon Yi Seo in the beloved romantic comedy series 100 Days My Prince.

Park Ji Hoo’s breakout role was in the wildly popular high school zombie horror series All of Us Are Dead as Nam On Jo.

Wi Ha Joon will be instantly recognizable to most Netflix subscribers thanks to his starring role in the worldwide phenomenon Squid Game as Detective Hwang Jun Ho.

Below is the currently confirmed cast list for Little Women:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Oh In Joo Kim Go Eun The King: Eternal Monarch | Goblin | Tune in for Love Oh In Kyung Nam Ji Hyun 365: Repeat the Year | 100 Days My Prince | What Happens to My Family? Oh In Hye Park Ji Hoo All of Us Are Dead | Beautiful World | House of the Hummingbird Choi Do Il Wi Ha Joon Squid Game | Romance Is a Bonus Book | 18 Again Won Sang Ah Uhm Ji Won Birthcare Center | The Cursed | Sign Park Jae Sang Uhm Ki Joon I’m Not a Robot | Heart Surgeons | Golden Cross TBA Kang Hoon The Red Sleeve | Meow, the Secret Boy | Flower Ever After TBA Kim Mi Sook Man in the Kitchen | Artificial City | Just Like Today

Will you be watching the South Korean adaptation of Little Women? Let us know in the comments below!