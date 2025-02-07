‘Last Samurai Standing’ Japanese Battle-Royale Drama on Netflix: Sets November 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Netflix is developing an exciting new battle royale drama from Japan, Last Samurai Standing. The show will premiere on Netflix in 2025, and actor Junichi Okada will produce and choreograph it. Here’s what we know so far.

Last Samurai Standing is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original action-drama series directed by Michihito Fujii. It is an adaptation of Shogo Imamura’s manga Ikusagami. Junichi Okada serves as a producer, action choreographer, and lead actor in the series.

Author Shogo Imamura shared his delight with Netflix at Junichi Okada’s casting in the lead role of Shujiro;

“I wrote ‘Ikusagami’ with the intention of making a historical novel that could be enjoyed worldwide. When Netflix approached me, I was overjoyed. And having Junichi Okada in the lead role was a dream come true, as I had envisioned him as Shujiro while writing.”

When will Last Samurai Standing be on Netflix?

In its 2025 International release announcement, Netflix confirmed that Last Samurai Standing will premiere sometime in November 2025.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed.

What is the plot of Last Samurai Standing?

Netflix has provided the synopsis for the drama;

“Set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period, Last Samurai Standing takes place at the Tenryuji Temple in Kyoto. Come nightfall, 292 skilled warriors gather, lured by the promise of a grand prize of 100 billion yen. Among them is our protagonist, Shujiro Saga (Junichi Okada), who enters this dangerous game with one goal: to save his ailing wife and child.”

Who is in the cast for Last Samurai Standing?

For a long time, Junichi Okada was the only confirmed cast member. Some Netflix subscribers would be familiar with Junichi Okada if they streamed the Japanese crime-thriller Hard Days. Others may recognize him for his voice work on animated titles Tales from Earthsea and From Up on Poppy Hill. Outside of Netflix, the actor has starred in several historical dramas.

Junichi Okada shared his excitement with Netflix about the project;

“When Netflix executive producer Mr. Takahashi reached out to me, I was still acting in historical dramas. Back then, I was already thinking of ways to make this genre a hit, not just in Japan, but all over the world. I saw their potential for action, drama, social commentary, and entertainment, but I knew they could be taken further. That’s when I came across Imamura’s manga. It was written in a way that modern audiences could enjoy, and I was excited about the idea of adapting it”

On February 3rd, Netflix unveiled the cast of The Last Samurai with 14 new actors confirmed.

Joining Junichi Okada in The Last Samurai are:

Riho Yoshioka as Shino (Shujiro’s wife).

Yumia Fujisaki as Futaba Katsuki.

Kaya Kiyohara as Iroha Kinugasa.

Taichi Saotome as Shikura Adashino.

Yuya Endo as Sansuke Gion.

Masahiro Higashide as Kyojin Tsuge.

Shota Sometani as Kocha Kamuy.

Hiroshi Tamaki as Ukyo Kikuomi.

Takayuki Yamada as Jinbe Ando.

Jyo Kairi as Shinjiro Sayama.

Wataru Ichinose as Raizo Tachibana.

Hideaki Ito as Bukotsu Kanjiya.

Yasushi Fuchikami as Sakura.

Kazunari Ninomiya as Eju.

What is the production status of Last Samurai Standing?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for Last Samurai Standing took place between Early February 2024 and Mid-May 2024.

Director Michihito Fujii had the following to say;

“We’re creating a unique world with an ensemble cast. We feel a responsibility to deliver something unprecedented. I’m glad for this opportunity to take an amazing story, cast and visuals, and create a work for Japan and the world to see.”

Are you looking forward to watching Last Samurai Standing on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!