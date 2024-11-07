Leanne Morgan Netflix Sitcom Series from Chuck Lorre Currently Filming

Chuck Lorre’s new sitcom, with comedienne Leanne Morgan, is currently being filmed on Netflix. Details are still limited, but Morgan will play the lead role, while 3rd Rock from the Sun star Kristen Johnston will star opposite her. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the sitcom, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The untitled Leanne Morgan Netflix Original series is a situation comedy co-created by Leanne Morgan, Susan McMartin, and Chuck Lorre, creators of The Kominsky Method, The Big Bang Theory, and Two and a Half Men. The trio is also executive producers on the series alongside Judi Marmel. Lorre’s production company, Chuck Lorre Productions, produces the series. Warner Bros. Television are also listed as one of the production companies working on the sitcom.

Leanne Morgan had the following to say about the upcoming comedy:

“I can’t believe it has come true! When I started comedy 25 years ago, my goal was to be a part of a sitcom. It just goes to show you it’s never too late, and dreams do come true. I’m a grandmama from Tennessee, and now I have a TV show with Chuck Lorre and Netflix. What in the world!?”

Chuck Lorre had further to add:

“If you’ve seen even 10 seconds of Leanne Morgan’s stand-up, then you know what a unique comedic force she is. The theme of starting over is universal, and I cannot think of anyone better to combine heart and comedy than Leanne. I knew I had to work with her, and I’m so excited to bring this story to Netflix.”

What is the plot of the Leanne Morgan sitcom series?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

“Leanne’s life takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Starting over when you’re a grandmother and in menopause isn’t exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family she will navigate this new chapter with grace, dignity and jello salad.”

Who are the cast members of the Leanne Morgan sitcom series?

So far, only two cast members have been revealed: Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston.

Leanne Morgan is a stand-up comedian, author, and actress. Most of her television appearances have been as herself, and her role as Leanne will be the comedian’s first leading role in a television series. Her comedy special, Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman, can be found on Netflix. She is also a writer and an executive producer on the project.

Two more comedy specials from Leanne Morgan are also lined up for Netflix.

Kristen Johnston has been cast as a regular in the series as Carol, the fierce and loyal sister of Leanne. The actress is most well known for her role as Sally Solomon in the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. For her role, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. In films, she has appeared in Austin Powers, The Flintstones: Viva Rock Vegas, and Music and Lyrics.

We expect to learn about more cast members soon.

What is the production status of the Leanne Morgan sitcom?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Shooting reportedly began in Los Angeles, California, on October 1st, 2024, and is scheduled to end by April 30th, 2025.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of 16 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching the Leanne Morgan sitcom on Netflix?