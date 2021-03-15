List of All 35 Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021

Netflix took home its biggest haul of Oscar nominations in their history beating out most other rivals in the race to the Oscars due to air at the end of April 2021.

Netflix Original movies scored 35 (38 if you include News of the World which Netflix distributed internationally) Oscar nomination nods this year.

Here’s how that compares to Netflix’s previous nomination hauls:

2021: 35

2020: 24

2019: 14

2018: 8

2017: 3

2016: 2

2015: 1

2014: 1

2013: 0

The only categories Netflix failed to get nominations in was the international feature film and short film (live-action) categories.

Mank walks away with the most award nominations of all movies featured hauling 10 award nominations in total.

.@MankFilm is nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Actor in a Leading Role for Gary Oldman, and Actress in a Supporting Role for Amanda Seyfried! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/cx8qW6KSFC — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) March 15, 2021

Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021

Here’s every nomination Netflix scored for 2021 (full list of Oscar nominations here):

Actor Leading Role

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman – Mank

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Actress in a Supporting Role

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Animated Feature Film

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Cinematography

Mank

News of the World (Netflix carries international distribution)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Directing

David Fincher – Mank

Documentary (Feature)

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

My Octopus Teacher

Documentary (Short)

A Love Song for Latasha

Film Editing

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Makeup and Hairstyling

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

News of the World

Music (Original Song)

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest

Best Picture

Mank

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Short Film (Animated)

If Anything Happens I Love You

Sound

Mank

News of the World

Visual Effects

The Midnight Sky

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

How many awards do you think Netflix will eventually end up taking home? Let us know in the comments down below.