List of All 35 Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021

Netflix took home its biggest haul of Oscar nominations in their history beating out most other rivals in the race to the Oscars due to air at the end of April 2021. 

Netflix Original movies scored 35 (38 if you include News of the World which Netflix distributed internationally) Oscar nomination nods this year.

Here’s how that compares to Netflix’s previous nomination hauls:

  • 2021: 35
  • 2020: 24
  • 2019: 14
  • 2018: 8
  • 2017: 3
  • 2016: 2
  • 2015: 1
  • 2014: 1
  • 2013: 0

The only categories Netflix failed to get nominations in was the international feature film and short film (live-action) categories.

Mank walks away with the most award nominations of all movies featured hauling 10 award nominations in total.

Full List of Netflix Oscar Nominations for 2021

Here’s every nomination Netflix scored for 2021 (full list of Oscar nominations here):

Actor Leading Role

  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Gary Oldman – Mank

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Animated Feature Film

  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Cinematography

  • Mank
  • News of the World (Netflix carries international distribution)
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume Design

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank

Directing

  • David Fincher – Mank

Documentary (Feature)

  • Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution
  • My Octopus Teacher

Documentary (Short)

  • A Love Song for Latasha

Film Editing

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank

Music (Original Score)

  • Da 5 Bloods
  • Mank
  • News of the World

Music (Original Song)

  • Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Husavik – Eurovision Song Contest

Best Picture

  • Mank
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Design

  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News of the World

Short Film (Animated)

  • If Anything Happens I Love You

Sound

  • Mank
  • News of the World

Visual Effects

  • The Midnight Sky

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

How many awards do you think Netflix will eventually end up taking home? Let us know in the comments down below.

