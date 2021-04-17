‘Love, Death & Robots’ Season 2 Trailer Leaks & What We Know So Far

Love, Death & Robots is coming back to Netflix for a second season but predicting its release has been hard but now thanks to a leaked trailer, it’s likely we’re just weeks/months/days away from season 2. Below, we’ll be cataloging everything we know about season 2 including who’s involved and what we can expect.

Love, Death & Robots is a Netflix Original sci-fi anthology series created by Tim Miller and produced by David Fincher.

The series consisted of 18 short stories, all with their own unique animations and stories. Within hours of release the crazy and out-of-this-world series had sent the internet a buzz. Some have already dubbed the series as ‘The Black Mirror of animation,’ which tells you everything you may already need to know.

It pushes the boundaries of animation with a huge mix of stories and levels of graphic violence and sex. The series was also one of the first for Netflix to experiment with episode orders (although that wasn’t without controversy).

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status: Renewed for volume 2 (Last Updated 06/10/2019)

On June 10th, 2019 Netflix announced that the series would be returning for a second volume. In its promotional video to promote the new series, it sadly only used previous clips from season 1.

Subsequent to the renewal we also know, thanks to a scoop from THR, that Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who directed Kung Fu Panda 3 is joining the team as a supervising director for season 2.

"Love, Death and Robots" will be back! Jennifer Yuh Nelson has joined as supervising director for Volume 2 and will oversee all episodes pic.twitter.com/8OVStMbpeP — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 10, 2019

We’re still not sure on what studios are set to return for new episodes. Some of the headline studios that worked on season 1 were Blur Studio, Blow Studio, Unit Image, Red Dog Culture House, Sony Picture Imageworks, Passion Animation Studios and Sun Creature Studio (among many more).

Love, Death & Robots Season 2 Release Date & What We Know

In February 2020, Inverse managed to score an interview with one of the composers, Rob Cairns who gave an insight into the development of season 2 saying: “I’ve seen a couple of the Season 2 scripts and have started discussions with directors and started playing with sound,”.

We’ve predicted 2021 for a while but thanks to a leaked trailer that was put onto Netflix (seen embedded below), we could be seeing it added within a few weeks to months.

Blur Studio is confirmed to be returning for season 2 thanks to various IMDb updates.

What to watch while waiting for Volume 2 of Love, Death & Robots

First of all, go and check out the “inside the animation” special on YouTube. There you can see Tim Miller’s thoughts on the show and gives some insights into the series production.

Rob Cairns shared that an official soundtrack for Love, Death & Robots could be in the works but nothing official. He’s instead posted a few of the songs on his website.

Still no official word on a #lovedeathandrobots soundtrack but I've been given the ok to post a few tracks as examples on my website! There are 3 tracks from Sonnie's Edge on my portfolio page:https://t.co/Qj6nQTINnq — Rob Cairns (@robcairnsmusic) December 9, 2019

And finally, for the love of god please go and follow Netflix’s most obscure social account. It covers the Yoghurt episode of the series and remains active despite a small following.

Would you like to see another season of Love, Death & Robots? Let us know in the comments below!