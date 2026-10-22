Meryl Streep’s Netflix Series ‘The Corrections’ Gearing Up For January 2027 Filming Start

Several months ago, Netflix announced it had picked up Paramount Television Studios’ television adaptation of The Corrections, starring three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep in the lead role. Filming was previously eyed for November 2026, but recent reports point to a January 2027 start. Here’s everything we know so far about The Corrections on Netflix.

The Corrections is an upcoming Netflix Original limited series adapting Jonathan Franzen’s 2001 best-selling novel of the same name. The Academy Award-winning director Cord Jefferson will direct all episodes. Netflix purchased the series from Paramount TV Studios.

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CBS Studios is producing the series, with Meryl Streep confirmed as an executive producer alongside author Jonathan Franzen, director Cord Jefferson, Mark Roybal (Task), and Paul Lee (The Summer I Turned Pretty) for Wiip. Nicole Clemens, the former Paramount TV Studios President, is also an executive producer.

What is the plot of The Corrections?

The detailed synopsis has been sourced from Production Weekly:

After almost 50 years as a wife and mother, Enid Lambert (Streep) is ready to have some fun. Unfortunately, her husband, Alfred, is losing his sanity to Parkinson’s disease, and their children have long since flown the family nest to the catastrophes of their own lives. The oldest, Gary, a once-stable portfolio manager and family man, is trying to convince his wife and himself, despite clear signs to the contrary, that he is not clinically depressed. The middle child, Chip, has lost his seemingly secure academic job and is failing spectacularly at his new line of work. And Denise, the youngest, has escaped a disastrous marriage only to pour her youth and beauty down the drain on an affair with a married man – or so her mother fears. Desperate for some pleasure to look forward to. Enid has set her heart on an elusive goal: bringing her family together for one last Christmas at home. Stretching from the Midwest at midcentury to the Wall Street and Eastern Europe of today, The Corrections brings an old-fashioned world of civic virtue and sexual inhibitions into violent collision with the era of home surveillance, hands-off parenting, do-it-yourself mental health care, and globalized greed.

Who are the cast members of The Corrections?

As of now, the only confirmed cast member is Meryl Streep, who plays the lead role of Enid. Streep is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actresses and is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

Streep is a 21-time Academy Award nominee and has won 3 Oscars. She won her first Oscar in 1979 for Best Supporting Actress in Kramer vs. Kramer. She won her second and third Best Actress wins for Sophie’s Choice (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011). She also received nominations for films such as The Devil Wears Prada, Julia & Julia, The Post, The Bridges of Madison County, and Out of Africa. She starred in one Netflix project: Adam McKay’s 2021 comedy Don’t Look Up.

What is the production status of The Corrections?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Previously, in issue 1502 of Production Weekly, it was reported that filming was eyed for November 2026. An update in issue 1525 revealed that filming is now eyed to begin on January 20, 2027, run for several months, and end on July 28, 2027. Other sources also report a mid-January start date for filming.

Filming dates and schedules are subject to change.

When is The Corrections coming to Netflix?

With the updated filming schedule, we’re highly unlikely to see The Corrections on Netflix before the end of 2027. A 2028 release date is the most likely.

For now, we await further details from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching The Corrections on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!