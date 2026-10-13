First Trailer and New First Looks Released for Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’

As promised, Netflix has released the first trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, which dropped at 2 PM ET today, October 13th.

The trailer comes a day after Netflix unveiled the film’s first poster, which features a giant silhouette of Aslan filled with stars as Digory and Polly soar past on a winged horse under the tagline “A Universe Begins.” That followed last month’s multi-day Empire exclusive, which officially confirmed Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan and gave us our first looks at Daniel Craig’s Uncle Andrew and Emma Mackey’s Jadis. Netflix followed up with six new images via the Empire world exclusive reveal, including our first glimpse of the Wood Between the Worlds and a behind-the-scenes shot of Gerwig on set with David McKenna.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Opening with a nostalgic glimpse of that iconic carved wooden wardrobe, the teaser, soundtracked to Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin (the first time the song has been granted permission by the band to be used in a film), quickly takes us to a gloomy, wartime-era London where young Digory and Polly are about to stumble into a massive adventure. After creeping through their connected attics, the duo discovers the hidden, glowing study of Digory’s eccentric Uncle Andrew. He hands Digory a magical yellow ring, and with a sudden flash, the kids are plunging headfirst into the sprawling, mossy expanse of the Wood Between the Worlds, realizing they haven’t just found magic—they’ve uncovered an infinite multiverse.

The teaser kicks into high gear as the kids accidentally awaken the terrifyingly glamorous Jadis—better known to fans as the White Witch—from a crumbling, opulent palace. We get a wild montage of the glitter-teared sorceress wreaking absolute havoc on horseback through the modern streets of London, alongside breathtaking shots of a dying red-sun world and a magnificent flying horse. The trailer culminates in a goosebump-inducing finale: the birth of Narnia itself. A cosmic, stardust-infused Aslan materializes in the dark void of space, letting out a massive roar that literally sings the magical realm into existence.

Alongside the trailer, the film’s official website at narniafilm.com has been updated. The site is built by Powster, which produces many of Hollywood’s theatrical marketing sites, and it’s billed as the home for the trailer and for finding screenings and booking tickets for the film’s February 12, 2027 release. It also links out to the film’s new official social accounts, which go by @NarniaMovie on Instagram, X, TikTok, and Facebook. This is no doubt where tickets will go on sale soon.

IMAX sneak peek in New York

Netflix also invited a group of influencers, members of the press, fan sites, and awards folks, and others to a special IMAX sneak peek today at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City with Greta Gerwig present and Stephen Colbert hosting. We’ll update this article once we hear what attendees thought of what they saw.

What do we know about Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew?

Written for the screen and directed by Gerwig, the film is the first-ever adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s The Magician’s Nephew, the 1955 novel that tells the origin story of Narnia and leads into the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Here’s the official logline:

Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings C. S. Lewis’s beloved story The Magician’s Nephew to the screen for the first time in a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.

Newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell lead as Digory and Polly, alongside Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig, Meryl Streep, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma. For a full rundown, see our cast list and character breakdowns.

Gerwig has assembled a stacked team behind the camera, too. The original score comes from her Barbie collaborators Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, with Seamus McGarvey as director of photography, Jacqueline Durran on costumes, James Chinlund as production designer, Nina Gold on casting, and Neal Scanlan as creature effects creative supervisor. Paul Franklin is visual effects supervisor.

The film is produced by Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith, and Gerwig, with Douglas Gresham, Patricia Whitcher, and Melvin Adams executive producing for the C.S. Lewis Estate.

When is Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew released?

Following its move out of 2026, the film opens in IMAX and theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027, with IMAX-only sneak previews from February 10th. Netflix handles distribution in North America, with Sony Pictures Entertainment releasing the film elsewhere. It then arrives on Netflix on April 2, 2027.

We’ll have a full breakdown of the trailer and reactions from the IMAX sneak peek soon. In the meantime, catch up on everything we know about Netflix’s Narnia ahead of today.

More to come…