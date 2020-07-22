‘Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in August 2020

It’s going to be a great August 2020 for anime on Netflix, as it continues to bolster its Summer line up. Arriving on Netflix at the start of August is the first season of Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea.

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea is a Japanese coming-of-age romance anime series created by Project-118. The series ran for 26 episodes, from October 2013 to April 2014.

When is Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea coming to Netflix?

Like Toradora!, Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea is also scheduled to arrive on Netflix on August 1st, 2020.

There’s only one season of Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea, but the anime has a total of 26 episodes that will be available to stream upon its Netflix release.

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1) Is coming to Netflix US on August 1st, 2020! pic.twitter.com/BnZc8jfUv2 — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 14, 2020

What is the plot of Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea?

Humanity was split by two separate paths in its history long ago when humans still lived in the sea.

Some humans longed to live on land and settled leaving the ocean behind them, in doing so they were stripped of their ability to breathe underwater.

In the present day, humanity co-exists between those on land and those in the sea.

Sea Dwellers, Hikari Sakishima, Manaka Mukaido have no choice but to attend a new school on land when their school in the sea is closed.

The lives of Hikari, Manaka, and their friends are changed forever when they must deal with hatred and discrimination between the Sea Dwellers and Land Dwellers, as well as a devasting tempest that threatens to destroy the lives of everyone on land.

Where can I stream Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea on Netflix?

The arrival of Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea will be the first time the series is available to stream on Netflix.

At the time of writing the following regions are scheduled to receive the anime on August 1st, 2020:

The United Kingdom

USA

Are you looking forward to watching Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!