Netflix Animated Series ‘Oddballs’: Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Coming to Netflix in October 2022 is Netflix’s brand new animated comedy series, Oddballs. Created by TheOdd1sOut’s James Rallinson, the YouTuber will produce and star in the series as himself! Here’s everything we know so far about Oddballs season 1 on Netflix.

Oddballs is an upcoming Netflix Original animated series created by James Rallinson and Ethan Banville. The art behind the animation is inspired by Rallinson’s extremely popular YouTube channel TheOdd1sOut, which at the time of writing has over 18 million subscribers.

Rallison and Banville both serve as executive producers on the series alongside Carl Faruolo and Michael Zoumas. Netflix Animation, in partnership with Atomic Cartoons, are the production companies behind Oddballs.

When is the Oddballs Netflix release date?

Netflix has confirmed that Oddballs will land on Netflix worldwide on October 7th, 2022.

There are also some first-look images to go along with the release trailer.







What is the plot of Oddballs?

The synopsis for Oddballs has been provided by Netflix:

Oddballs follows James, a bubble-shaped boy, whose observations on life fuel his comedic rants at everyday annoyances and elevates them to laughably absurd heights. Along with his best friends Max (a talking crocodile) and Echo (a girl who claims to be from the future), James’ ridiculous schemes to question norms often result in disaster

Who are the cast members of Oddballs?

James Rallison, creator, producer, and YouTube star will be playing the role of himself in Oddballs.

Julian Gant has the role of Max. Gant received his big break recently thanks to his role as Carter in the FOX series Call Me Kat. He has also starred in two previous Netflix Originals, Prank Encounters, and in an episode of Fuller House.

Kimberly Brooks is an extremely talented voice actress who has been lending her voice to many animated roles in series, movies and video games since the 90s. In the DC Video games she is the voice of Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon, in the Netflix Original series Voltron: Legendary Defender she was the voice of Alura, and more! In Oddballs, Brooks is the voice of Echo.

Below is the full cast of Oddballs:

James Rallison as Himself

Julian Grant as Max

Kimberly Brooks as Echo

Gary Anthony Williams as Mr. McFly

Carl Faruolo as Stuart

