Netflix Animation Suffers Major Leak; Multiple Movies, Series, and Anime Shared Online

The first major Skydance Animation title for Netflix called Spellbound is among the titles leaked online ahead of release.

Spellbound

Spellbound – Cr: Skydance Animation/Netflix © 2024

Over the past few days, many Netflix Original anime and animated titles scheduled to be released in 2024 and 2025 have been leaked online. 

Among the Netflix titles circulating right now are Spellbound, Terminator Zero, Plankton: The Movie, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, Ranma 1/2, Dan Da Dan, Arcane Season 2, and Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish! 

We’ll update this list should we be alerted to more.

The leak extends to other anime titles not currently connected to Netflix, including Mononoke the Movie: Phantom in the Rain and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World.

We won’t be sharing any of the assets mentioned in this article for legal and ethical reasons. 

Leaks aren’t entirely new, and these do have a shade of the leaks we saw late last year with two Nickelodeon titles being shared openly online where the entirety of Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie was readily shared online and an entire episode of Fairly Odd Parents: A New Wish! was also circulated, which is how we knew that the show would be coming to Netflix in international regions. 

TVLaint, plus our friends at Netflix Portal, have been reporting on the leaks over the past few days. 

Some of the leaks (whether clips, screenshots, or the titles hosted in full) remain on X this morning, with many having accumulated hundreds of thousands of views so far. External links are present in many of the threads hosting the entire movie/TV series. The majority have visible timestamps and state “Property of Netflix.” Any identifying text on the screen has been blurred out.

We understand that the leaks stem from an outside vendor and not Netflix internally. 

We have contacted multiple Netflix representatives for comment on this issue and will update you should we hear more. 

To conclude, I implore you to avoid the leaks for several reasons.

Firstly, watch these titles as the creators and artists intended: on the actual day of release, on the big screen, and in high definition, as the men and women who have put blood, sweat, and tears into bringing it to you intended. Secondly, suppose you want the TV shows to return for additional seasons. In that case, only viewership on Netflix itself counts. This applies to if you want sequels, too. 

Kass Chapa put it even more succinctly:

We’ll keep you posted on any developments on this as and when we get them. 

