Netflix Bump Fails to Land Syfy Series ‘Revival’ a Season 2

It’s the news nobody following Revival wanted to hear. Just two months after the complete first season landed on Netflix in the United States, it’s been confirmed that the Syfy supernatural drama will not be getting a second season.

The news comes via Matt Webb Mitovich’s Inside Line column, where sources at both Syfy and the show’s distributor, Dynamic Television, confirmed that Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce’s adaptation of Tim Seeley and Mike Norton’s comic won’t be returning.

The 10-episode first season starred Melanie Scrofano (Wynonna Earp), David James Elliott (JAG), Romy Weltman (The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Andy McQueen (Coroner), and followed Deputy Dana Cypress investigating a murder in a rural Wisconsin town where the recently deceased have inexplicably returned to life.

Why the Netflix Deal Mattered

If you’ve been following our coverage, you’ll know this one has been a slow-motion cliffhanger for over a year.

The first season wrapped on Syfy in 2025 and the network went silent on a renewal. As we reported when the Netflix deal was first announced back in July, fans had already begun fearing the show had been quietly cancelled. Syfy’s linear numbers were, by all accounts, meager, although the show found a second wind on Peacock, where it climbed to No. 1 on the JustWatch charts and sat in the top five across all streaming titles at one point.

Then came the lifeline. Netflix picked up the first season for the US, with all 10 episodes arriving on August 24th, 2026. More importantly, the showrunners went public with the fact that a second season was on the table if the show performed.

In a statement we covered at the time, Koontz said, “We have always believed there is a much bigger audience out there for this show,” adding that “Netflix gives it an entirely new life.” Boyce echoed that, saying, “There is a lot more story left to tell.”

That’s why we framed our July 31st piece as a call to arms. The ask was simple: watch early, finish the season (Netflix tracks who makes it to the end credits of episode 10) and spread the word.

Koontz spelled out the stakes even more bluntly when he spoke to us ahead of the Netflix debut:

So now if Netflix likes this and it does well, we could make a season with Netflix.

He described season one as “the tip of the iceberg for what Dana’s journey could potentially be” and teased “crazy ideas” for where the story could go next.

So What Happened?

In short, the numbers didn’t move the needle. Per Mitovich’s report, any potential “Netflix bump” from the August debut apparently wasn’t enough to change the calculus at Syfy or Dynamic Television.

That’s not entirely surprising. Revival was a licensed title, not a Netflix Original, and it never cracked Netflix’s weekly global top 10 lists during its run on the service. For a show to be rescued or taken over by Netflix outright, as happened with the likes of Lucifer and Manifest, it typically needs to be a breakout, and a breakout this, sadly, wasn’t. It’s also worth remembering that this was always a long shot. Netflix’s appetite for picking up cancelled cable shows for new seasons has cooled considerably since the Lucifer and Manifest era , and the show’s distribution was fragmented internationally, with the Netflix deal covering only the United States.

Still, it stings. Season one is Certified Fresh at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and picked up a Golden Tomato Award nomination for Best Horror Series, and it left a larger mystery dangling beyond the murder case it resolved.

If you’ve yet to give it a go, the first season does wrap up its central murder mystery, so it’s still a satisfying 10-episode watch, even if the bigger questions about the “revivers” will now go unanswered on screen. Those wanting the full story can always turn to the source material, with Seeley and Norton’s comic running for 47 issues and available in collected editions.

Are you disappointed Revival won’t be returning? Did you check it out on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.