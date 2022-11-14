Netflix Eying Greta Gerwig to Direct ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ Movie

We may finally get some news about Netflix’s frontier into The Chronicles of Narnia. After four years of waiting, we’re hearing that Netflix is looking to kick off the franchise on Netflix with two movies and that Greta Gerwig is eyed to direct both.

We’ve had two waves of Narnia Netflix news thus far. Of course, the first round of news came in October 2018 when Netflix announced it was teaming up with The C.S. Lewis Company in a multi-year deal where they could produce series and movies based on the beloved books.

Then, just under a year later, Netflix announced that Matthew Alrich had boarded the franchise as a “creative architect” and oversee all development moving forward. The creative is best known for his work at Disney Pixar, including being the co-writer of Coco.

Since then, all has gone quiet aside from the occasional rumor or leak. That’s four years on from the initial announcement.

We first heard of some movement back in early 2021, however. We understand that Netflix reached out to various directors for a movie early in the year.

Fast forward to now, we’re hearing that Netflix will likely have Greta Gerwig directing the first two possible Narnia movies.

Netflix did not provide any comment for this story.

Gerwig is an esteemed actor and director behind Little Women, Lady Bird, Mistress America, and Frances Ha.

Later in 2022, Gerwig will be starring in White Noise as the character Babbette. The Netflix Original movie is scheduled to release on Netflix towards the end of December 2022 and receive a limited theatrical run.

Beyond White Noise, Gerwig serves as writer and director on Warner Bros.’s upcoming 2023 movie Barbie and is tapped as a writer on Disney’s live-action Snow White movie scheduled for release in 2024.

We don’t know exactly what movies will be directed by Gerwig or which books they’ll cover. Many have predicted that Netflix won’t stick to the book order, but there’s nothing concrete about that.

We’ll await to hear more from Netflix on this, but until then, for a comprehensive look at everything we know about The Chronicles of Narnia on Netflix, head over to our preview for the franchise here.