Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ is Coming to Netflix in December 2020

Coming to Netflix this December is the final film of the late Chadwick Boseman’s career, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The historical drama is certain to create a buzz for the Academy in 2021. We have everything you need to know about Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, including the plot, cast, and the official Netflix release date.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is an upcoming Netflix Original historical-drama directed by George C. Wolfe. The movie is based on August Wilson’s 1982 play of the same name and is adapted from Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s screenplay.

The story of Ma Rainy’s Black Bottom is heavily influenced by the racial tensions of the era, along with the growing popularity of the Blues, and the exploitation of black recording artists.

When is the Netflix release date for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom?

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be available to stream on Netflix globally on December 18th, 2020.

What is the runtime?

The runtime for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is 93 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

According to IMDb, the official parental rating of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is R.

What is the plot of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom?

The official synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Tensions and temperatures rise over the course of an afternoon recording session in 1920s Chicago as a band of musicians await trailblazing performer, the legendary “Mother of the Blues,” Ma Rainey. Late to the session, the fearless, fiery Ma engages in a battle of wills with her white manager and producer over control of her music. As the band waits in the studio’s claustrophobic rehearsal room, ambitious trumpeter Levee who has an eye for Ma’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry – spurs his fellow musicians into an eruption of stories revealing truths that will forever change the course of their lives.

Who are the cast members of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom?

The following cast members have been confirmed to appear in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom:

Role Cast Members Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Levee Chadwick Boseman Black Panther | Captain America: Civil War | Avengers: Infinity War Ma Rainey Viola Davis Fences | The Help | Widows Toledo Glynn Turman Super 8 | John Dies at the End | Sahara Cutler Colman Domingo Lincoln | Selma | Fear the Walking Dead Dussie Mae Taylour Paige High School Musical 3 | Hit the Floor | White Boy Rick Sturdyvant Jonny Coyne Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life | Gangster Squad | Nightcrawler Irvin Jeremy Shamos Magic in the Moonlight | The Rebound | Birdman Slow Drag Michael Potts Show Me a Hero | True Detective | Damages Policeman Joshua Harto Bridge of Spies | The Dark Knight | The Lifeguard Sylvester Dusan Brown 42 | The Lion Guard | The Big Bang Theory

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom will be the last film appearance of MCU legend Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor tragically lost his long-standing battle with cancer in August 2020.

This is the second film adaptation by August Wilson that Viola Davis has starred in. Davis previously starred in Fences, and in the role of Rose Maxson, she won her first Academy Award.

When and where did the production of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom take place?

Principal photography began in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 8th, 2019. By using set pieces, the production crew converted the streets of Pittsburgh into 1927 Chicago.

Filming officially wrapped on August 16th, 2019.

Are you excited for the release of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom? Let us know in the comments below!