Netflix ‘JUNG_E’ Korean Movie: Everything We Know So Far

From the mind behind Train to Busan and Peninsula, an exciting new dystopian sci-thriller is coming to Netflix in 2023, Jung_E. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Jung_E on Netflix.

Jung_E is an upcoming Korean Netflix Original dystopian sci-fi thriller written and directed by Train to Busan’s Yeon Sang Ho. Despite being the writer of the Hellbound manga, Jung_E is officially the first Netflix project for Sang Ho.

When is the Jung_E Netflix release date?

Previously, Netflix had listed Jung_E as a part of its 2022 film slate. However, the schedule has changed and Jung_E has been pushed back to 2023 with no official release date.

Given that Jung_E was scheduled for a 2022 release, we expect the Korean sci-fi film to arrive in Q1 of 2023.

What is the plot of Jung_E

The synopsis for Jung_E is courtesy of AsianWiki:

Set in the 22nd century, climate change has caused the planet to become uninhabitable and humans live within a man-made shelter. A war takes place within the shelter. Jung Yi is the elite leader of the allied forces. She becomes the subject of a brain cloning experiment. The cloning experiment is a potential key to win the war.

Who are the cast members of Jung_E?

Award-winning and pioneering actress Kang Soo Yoon plays the lead role of Seo Hyun. Jung_E was Kang Soo Yoon’s first movie role in almost a decade, having last starred in 2013s Jury. Sadly, Jung_E is the last on-screen appearance for the actress as on May 7th, 2022 she tragically passed away due to a cerebral hemorrhage at the age of 55.

She was honored by many of her family, friends, and peers in a live broadcast of her funeral on May 11th, 2022. Within a week of her funeral, on May 15th, 2022, TV Chosun released a documentary with archived footage of her life, and interviews with those who knew her closely, including the legendary director Korean director Im Kwon-taek, who had previously worked with Kang Soo Yoon on the 1986 movie “The Surrogate Woman.”

Kim Hyun Joo plays the lead role of Jung Yi. Hyun Joo was last seen on Netflix in 2021 in the Dark Fantasy series Hellbound.

Ryu Kyung Soo also starred in Hellbound, in the supporting role of Yoo Ji (Deacon). His last lead role in a Netflix series was in 2020 in Lovestruck in the City. The actor will also star in the upcoming k-drama Glitch. Kyung Soo also starred in a supporting role in Itaewon Class and a guest role in The Sound of Magic.

So far, no further cast members have been revealed.

When was Jung_E filmed?

Filming for Jung_E began on October 31st, 2021, and ran for a few months before eventually coming to an end on January 28th, 2022.

The film is currently in post-production as we await its Netflix release.

The film is currently in post-production as we await its Netflix release.