Netflix K-Drama ‘The Fool of the End’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Our first confirmed 2023 Netflix K-Drama is the apocalypse story of The Fool of the End. Filming will begin sometime in 2022 and will star Hellbound star Yoo Ah In, and Hospital Playlist actress Ahn Eun Jin.

The Fool of the End is an upcoming K-Drama series directed by Kim Jin Min, and based on the novel of the same name by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka.

When is the Netflix release date of The Fool of the End?

It has been confirmed that The Fool of the End won’t be coming to Netflix until sometime in 2023.

What is the plot of The Fool of the End?

Jin Se Kyung, a middle school teacher, and Woo Sung Jae, a priest, both undergo a radical transformation as an asteroid, is destined to impact Earth and bring an end to life as we know it.

Who are the cast members of The Fool of the End?

So far the only confirmed cast members are the two leads of The Fool of the End, Yoo Ah In and Ahn Eun Jin.

Ironically Yoo Ah In recently portrayed a religious figure in the Netflix Original Hellbound as Chairman Jung Jin-Soo of the New Truth. Yoo Ah In also starred in the 2020 zombie horror #Alive.

Ahn Eun Jin has also starred in multiple Netflix Originals. The South Korean actress starred in Hospital Playlist as Chu Min Ha and in the zombie horror Kingdom as the wife of Moo Young.

When is the production of The Fool of the End?

Official Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 29/11/2021)

It’s unclear when filming will begin, but it has been reported that filming for The Fool of the End will take place sometime in 2022.

Are you looking forward to watching the k-drama The Fool of the End on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!