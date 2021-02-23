Netflix Sitcom ‘Country Comfort’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Netflix is bringing the Southern charm this March with the release of its latest sitcom series, Country Comfort. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming Original, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Country Comfort is an upcoming Netflix Original sitcom-comedy series created by Caryn Lucas. Upon its release, Country Comfort will be the 20th Original sitcom Netflix has released.

Other than The Ranch, Netflix has struggled to find major success from its sitcom series. So hopefully, Country Comfort finds that winning formula that Netflix needs for the genre.

When is the Country Comfort season 1 Netflix release date?

The first season of Country Comfort will be coming to Netflix on Friday, March 19th, 2021.

There will be a total of ten episodes, all of which will be available to stream upon the series release.

Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 25 minutes.

What is the plot of Country Comfort?

After her personal life is derailed, and her career suffers a huge setback, aspiring young country singer Baily, takes a job as a nanny for the rugged cowboy Beau. The previous nine nannies struggled to contend with Beau’s five children, but Bailey’s addition fills the mother-shaped hole missing in their lives. Beau’s musically talented family may also be exactly what Bailey needs to get her back on the road to stardom.

Who are the cast members of Country Comfort?

The following cast has been confirmed for the first season of Country Comfort:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Bailey Katharine McPhee Smash | The House Bunny | Shark Night 3D Beau Eddie Cibrian The Cave | Third Watch | Sunset Beach Brody Jamie Martin Mann Wolf Dylan Griffin McIntyre Return of the Mac Levi Alexander Neher Grey’s Anatomy | The Birch | Timeless Lilly Brooklyn MacKinzie Truth Be Told | Violet Jo Kirrilee Berger One Dollar | K.C. Undercover | Just Add Magic Cassidy Shiloh Verrico Crown Vic | Lingua Franca | Entangled Boone Eric Balfour Haven | Six Feet Under | 24 Summer Janet Varney The Legend of Korra | Drillbit Taylor | Catwoman

Will Country Comfort be available to stream in 4K?

Netflix releases the vast majority of its new Originals with the option to stream in 4K. To stream Country Comfort in 4K, you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

Are you excited for the release of Country Comfort season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!