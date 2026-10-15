Netflix Sets New Period Polish Drama Series ‘Nights and Days’ To Follow ‘The Doll’

Tomasz Schuchardt and Jaśmina Polak star in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Maria Dąbrowska’s Polish classic, Nights and Days. With production underway, the series is expected to premiere in 2027. Here’s everything we know so far.

Nights and Days is an upcoming Polish Netflix Original period drama series helmed by director and co-writer Kamila Tarabura. Marta Bacewicz and Katarzyna Tybinka are writing the series alongside Tarabura. Meanwhile, producer Justyna Pawlak is attached under her Greenlight Films Banner.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Based on Maria Dąbrowska’s sweeping four-part family saga, the series brings one of Polish literature’s most celebrated works to a new generation. This latest take on Nights and Days arrives nearly 50 years after its previous 1970s film and television adaptations.

Director Kamila Tarabura shared her vision for the upcoming adaptation:

Our interpretation of Maria Dąbrowska’s masterpiece is an honest and emotional reflection on the myth of romantic love and the eternal battle between expectations and reality,” says Kamila Tarabura, the series’ director. “It is also a story about building a long-term relationship, about the fact that a relationship is work that can bear fruit throughout life. Barbara faces many universal dilemmas concerning sacrifice for marriage and family, giving up her own dreams, and the search for happiness.

Łukasz Kłuskiewicz, Netflix’s Program Director for Central and Eastern Europe, added:

Polish culture is a treasury of stories that have captivated us for generations. The story shown in ‘Nights & Days’ is no different – it still charms us, becoming a timeless reflection on ordinary human dilemmas. That is why, at Netflix, we want to tell it anew to viewers, including future generations, through the talent and contemporary sensitivity of the young creators who are working on this production.

What is the plot of Nights and Days?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix:

At a time when Poland has long been absent from the map of Europe, Barbara Ostrzenska a proud, but impoverished noblewoman learns that her great love is marrying another woman. Determined to escape spinsterhood, she marries Bogumil Niechcic, a modest former insurgent and property manager. His peace of mind and sense of fulfillment that his work gives him contrast with her restless nature. Over the thirty years shown on screen, they build a life together in the countryside, but Barbara’s yearning for passion and lost status constantly clashes with her daily reality. Disappointed with life, yet in a sense fulfilled in it, Barbara remains a constant challenge for her loved ones and for herself.

Who are the cast members of Nights and Days?

Tomasz Schuchardt plays Bogumil Niechcic. One of Netflix’s most featured Polish actors, he has starred in five Netflix Originals, including High Water, Divorce, Operation Hyacinth, Delivery by Christmas, and most recently, The Doll.

Jaśmina Polak plays Barbara Niechic. The actress has starred in two Netflix originals so far: the limited comedy series Dead End and the political drama Hounds Hill. Outside of Netflix, the actress has starred in Polish shows such as The Thaw and Sortownia.

No other cast members have been announced yet.

What is the production status of Nights and Days?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

While the January 2026 announcement said production would “begin soon,” Elle Poland recently reported that filming began in Tarnów on September 24, 2026.

When is Nights and Days coming to Netflix?

As of now, there is no confirmation of when Nights and Days will be released on Netflix. But with filming reported to have started, we could expect the series to land sometime in the second half of 2027.

What is the episode count?

There will be 8 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching Nights and Days on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!