Mexican ‘The Good Wife’ Adaptation ‘Alicia’s Law’ Lands on Netflix in November 2026

Fernanda Castillo leads the cast of Netflix's upcoming Mexican adaptation of the hit CBS legal drama The Good Wife, officially slated for a late 2026 premiere.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar

By Jacob Robinson • 

Llda 104 20251014 Sc48 0030 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Axel Madrazo as Iker, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia, Karla Gaytán as Greta in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Fernanda Castillo, Juan Manuel Bernal, and Michel Brown star in Alicia’s Law, Netflix’s upcoming Mexican adaptation of the hit legal drama The Good Wife. Split into two parts, the series will premiere on November 11, 2026, with part 2 arriving on December 9, 2026. Alicia’s Law follows a woman forced to rebuild her life and revive her legal career after her husband is imprisoned in a major corruption scandal. Complicating matters, she finds herself working at a law firm owned by her former college sweetheart. Here is everything we know so far about Alicia’s Law on Netflix.

Alicia’s Law (also known as La Ley de Alicia) is an upcoming Mexican Netflix Original legal drama and adaptation of the American series The Good Wife. The series is written by Fernanda Eguiarte, Jimena Gallardo, Itzel Lara, Patricia Ordaz, and Carlos Trujano. Directing duties are split between Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos Gómez, José Ramón Chávez, and Erik Baeza.

CBS Studios produces the project in association with TIS Estudios, adapting the original format backed by CBS Studios, Scott Free Productions, and King Size Productions.

When is Alicia’s Law coming to Netflix?

With the release of the official trailer, it has been confirmed that Alicia’s Law will be released in two parts. Part 1 lands on Netflix on November 11, 2026, with Part 2 arriving on December 9, 2026.

Es Mx Lalda Main Vertical 4X5 Rgb Predate

Here is the official trailer for the series:

What is the plot of Alicia’s Law?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series:

Alicia’s world falls apart when her beloved husband Aurelio, a Supreme Court Justice
Minister, is imprisoned for corruption and linked to a sex scandal. With two children to care for and bills to pay, Alicia must resume her career as a lawyer. Along the way, she reconnects with David, her college sweetheart, who now owns the law firm where she works. Alicia faces the challenge of proving herself to demanding colleagues and competing for a position, while each case transforms her quest for justice in Mexico. Meanwhile, after his release from prison, Aurelio tries to regain his life, his career, and Alicia. She must then decide whether to return to her old life or reinvent herself.

La Ley De Alicia N S1 E1 00 06 37 10

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Axel Madrazo as Iker, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia, Karla Gaytán as Greta, Juan Manuel Bernal as Aurelio in La ley de Alicia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©️2026

Who are the cast members of Alicia’s Law?

Fernanda Castillo plays Alicia. The actress has starred in three Netflix Originals so far: the comedy-drama The Dad Quest, the anthology film The Follies, and the drama series Monarca. She has also starred in series such as, The Lord of the Skies, Isla Brava, and Amazon Prime’s I Would Rather Die and The House of the Spirits.

Llda 108 20251204 Sc33 0015 R V2

La ley de Alicia S1. Fernanda Castillo as Alicia in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Juan Manuel Bernal plays Aurelio. For Netflix, the actor has starred in the emotional drama No One Saw Us Leave and, alongside Fernanda Castillo, in Monarca. The actor has starred in series such as Señorita 89, The Head of Joaquin Murrieta, and Sitiados: Mexico.

Llda 101 20251016 Sc02 0025 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Francisco Rubio as Paco, Juan Manuel Bernal as Aurelio, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Michel Brown plays David. The actor has starred in four Netflix Originals: Just Alice, The Dad Quest, The Marked Heart, and most recently, Inside the Circle.

Llda 104 20250922 David 0003 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Michel Brown as David in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

The rest of the cast is as follows:

  • Claudio Roca (Narcos: Mexico) as Freddy
  • Alaíde (Task) as Bobby Ramos
  • Caro Darman (Futuro Desierto) as Elizabeth
  • Yoshira Escárrega as Katya
  • Darío Yazbek as Alex
  • Karla Gaytán as Greta
  • Axel Madrazo as Iker
  • Patricia Bernal as Jaqui
  • María Penella as Sofía
  • Francisco Rubio as Paco
  • Anita del Rey as Nuria
  • Juliette Pardau as Pilar

Alicia’s Law First Look on Netflix

Llda 101 20251016 Sc01 0058 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Francisco Rubio as Paco, Juan Manuel Bernal as Aurelio, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia, Mariana Gaja as Rosita in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 104 20250922 Sc19 0023 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Karina Gidi as Diana, Romina Poza as Ailin, Dario Yasbek as Alex in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 101 20251016 Sc04 0038 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Axel Madrazo as Iker, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia, Karla Gaytán as Greta in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 101 20250929 Sc14 0005 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Juan Manuel Bernal as Aurelio in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 101 20250926 Sofia 0001 R

La ley de Alicia S1. María Penella as Sofía in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 101 20250926 Sc23 0001 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Karina Gidi as Diana in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

La Ley De Alicia N S1 E5 00 35 45 23 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Dario Yazbek as Alex, Alicia Jaziz as Mel Rivera, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia in La ley de Alicia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©️2026

La Ley De Alicia N S1 E5 00 20 09 16 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Michel Brown as David in La ley de Alicia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©️2026

La Ley De Alicia N S1 E2 00 17 22 00

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Fernanda Castillo as Alicia, Juan Manuel Bernal as Aurelio in La ley de Alicia. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix ©️2026

Llda 106 20251014 Sc02 0024 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Axel Madrazo as Iker, Karla Gaytán as Greta in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 107 20251025 Sc05 0015 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Fernanda Castillo as Alicia, Michel Brown as David in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 108 20251001 Sc41 0030 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Yoshira Escarrega as Katya as Alicia in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 108 20251014 Sc37 0005 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Axel Madrazo as Iker, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 108 20251028 Alex 0004 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Dario Yasbek as Alex in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 108 20251203 Sc17 0008 R V2

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Yoshira Escarrega as Katya, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 108 20251204 Sc11 0013 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Yoshira Escarrega as Katya, Fernanda Castillo as Alicia in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 110 20251030 Jacqui 0002 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Patricia Bernal as Jacqui in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 110 20251101 Sc01 0011 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Karla Gaytán as Greta in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 110 20251104 Sc31 0013 R

La ley de Alicia S1. Anita del Rey as Nuria in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

Llda 110 20251212 Sc37A 0004 R

La ley de Alicia S1. (L to R) Fernanda Castillo as Alicia, Michel Brown as David in La ley de Alicia. Cr. María José Sánchez / Netflix ©️2026

 

 

Are you looking forward to watching Alicia’s Law on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News