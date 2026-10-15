Mexican ‘The Good Wife’ Adaptation ‘Alicia’s Law’ Lands on Netflix in November 2026

Fernanda Castillo, Juan Manuel Bernal, and Michel Brown star in Alicia’s Law, Netflix’s upcoming Mexican adaptation of the hit legal drama The Good Wife. Split into two parts, the series will premiere on November 11, 2026, with part 2 arriving on December 9, 2026. Alicia’s Law follows a woman forced to rebuild her life and revive her legal career after her husband is imprisoned in a major corruption scandal. Complicating matters, she finds herself working at a law firm owned by her former college sweetheart. Here is everything we know so far about Alicia’s Law on Netflix.

Alicia’s Law (also known as La Ley de Alicia) is an upcoming Mexican Netflix Original legal drama and adaptation of the American series The Good Wife. The series is written by Fernanda Eguiarte, Jimena Gallardo, Itzel Lara, Patricia Ordaz, and Carlos Trujano. Directing duties are split between Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos Gómez, José Ramón Chávez, and Erik Baeza.

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CBS Studios produces the project in association with TIS Estudios, adapting the original format backed by CBS Studios, Scott Free Productions, and King Size Productions.

When is Alicia’s Law coming to Netflix?

With the release of the official trailer, it has been confirmed that Alicia’s Law will be released in two parts. Part 1 lands on Netflix on November 11, 2026, with Part 2 arriving on December 9, 2026.

Here is the official trailer for the series:

What is the plot of Alicia’s Law?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the series:

Alicia’s world falls apart when her beloved husband Aurelio, a Supreme Court Justice

Minister, is imprisoned for corruption and linked to a sex scandal. With two children to care for and bills to pay, Alicia must resume her career as a lawyer. Along the way, she reconnects with David, her college sweetheart, who now owns the law firm where she works. Alicia faces the challenge of proving herself to demanding colleagues and competing for a position, while each case transforms her quest for justice in Mexico. Meanwhile, after his release from prison, Aurelio tries to regain his life, his career, and Alicia. She must then decide whether to return to her old life or reinvent herself.

Who are the cast members of Alicia’s Law?

Fernanda Castillo plays Alicia. The actress has starred in three Netflix Originals so far: the comedy-drama The Dad Quest, the anthology film The Follies, and the drama series Monarca. She has also starred in series such as, The Lord of the Skies, Isla Brava, and Amazon Prime’s I Would Rather Die and The House of the Spirits.

Juan Manuel Bernal plays Aurelio. For Netflix, the actor has starred in the emotional drama No One Saw Us Leave and, alongside Fernanda Castillo, in Monarca. The actor has starred in series such as Señorita 89, The Head of Joaquin Murrieta, and Sitiados: Mexico.

Michel Brown plays David. The actor has starred in four Netflix Originals: Just Alice, The Dad Quest, The Marked Heart, and most recently, Inside the Circle.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Claudio Roca (Narcos: Mexico) as Freddy

(Narcos: Mexico) as Freddy Alaíde (Task) as Bobby Ramos

(Task) as Bobby Ramos Caro Darman (Futuro Desierto) as Elizabeth

(Futuro Desierto) as Elizabeth Yoshira Escárrega as Katya

as Katya Darío Yazbek as Alex

as Alex Karla Gaytán as Greta

as Greta Axel Madrazo as Iker

as Iker Patricia Bernal as Jaqui

as Jaqui María Penella as Sofía

as Sofía Francisco Rubio as Paco

as Paco Anita del Rey as Nuria

as Nuria Juliette Pardau as Pilar

Alicia’s Law First Look on Netflix

Are you looking forward to watching Alicia’s Law on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!