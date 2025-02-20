‘Olympo’ Netflix Spanish Teen Sports-Drama Series: June 2025 Release & What We Know So Far

Netflix’s upcoming teen-sports drama, Olympo, from the developers of Elite, is headed to the streaming service in June 2025. The series stars Through the Window’s Clara Galle, and 13 Exorcism’s María Romanillos. Here’s what we know so far about Olympo on Netflix.

Olympo is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original teen sports-drama series created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad. Directing duties were split between Marçal Forès, Daniel Barone, Ibai Abad, and Ana Vásquez. The series is produced by Barcelona based Zeta Studios, who are also responsible for the production of Netflix’s beloved Spanish teen-drama series Elite.

When is Olympo coming to Netflix?

Although Olympo was revealed as part of Netflix’s international lineup for 2025, an official release date has not yet been announced. However, we have learned that a preliminary release date of June 20, 2025, has been set.

As with all release dates, they are subject to change.

What is the plot of Olympo?

Netflix has provided a full synopsis for Olympo:

“The country’s best athletes train at the Pirineos High Performance Center, such as Amaia, the captain of the national synchronized swimming team who demands only the best from herself and does not allow any mistakes. But when her teammate and best friend Núria outstrips her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are inexplicably improving their performance… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face a dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

Who are the cast members of Olympo?

Clara Galle pays Amaia, captain of the national synchronized swimming team. The actress will be known to Netflix subscribers as Raquel, a role Galle played in all three movies of the Through My Window trilogy. She also played Greta in Netflix’s Spanish drama Raising Voices.

María Romanillos plays the role of Núria, Amaia’s best friend. The actress has starred in HBO’s Paraíso, Prime Video’s Stories to Stay Awake, and TNT’s Queer You Are. In films, she has starred in The Consequences, 13 Exorcisms, and Antidisturbios. She will be making her Netflix debut in Olympo.

The rest of the cast of Olympo is as follows:

Nuno Gallego (Elite).

(Elite). Agustín Della Corte (Society of the Snow).

(Society of the Snow). Juan Lópex-Tagle (Pequeñas coincidencias) as Jacob Fuentes.

(Pequeñas coincidencias) as Jacob Fuentes. Alexandra Prokhorova (In From the Cold) as Svetlana.

(In From the Cold) as Svetlana. Melina Matthews (More the Merrier) as Jana Castro.

(More the Merrier) as Jana Castro. Mario de la Rosa (Hellboy) as Javier Montes.

(Hellboy) as Javier Montes. Marta Larralde (León and Olvido).

(León and Olvido). Juan Perales (Elite).

(Elite). Martí Cordero (Una Vidà Menos En Canarias).

(Una Vidà Menos En Canarias). Najwa Khliwa (Menudas piezas).

(Menudas piezas). Andy Duato (¿A qué estás esperando?)

(¿A qué estás esperando?) Nira Oshaia .

. Vicenta N’Dongo (In the City).

(In the City). Sergio Álvarez (Escape).

(Escape). Carlota Gurpegui (HIT).

(HIT). Luis Choro (Rough Dog).

(Rough Dog). Esteban Balbi (I’ll Crush Y’all) as Presentandor Luis.

(I’ll Crush Y’all) as Presentandor Luis. Sergi Mozo (La Ruta) as Cruz.

What is the production status of Olympo?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Olympo was filmed between August 5th, 2024, and December 14th, 2024.

What is the episode count and runtimes?

There will be a total of 8 episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Are you going to be watching Olympo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!