‘Perfect Couple’ Season 2 Reportedly in the Works at Netflix

What started as a miniseries may have just evolved into a brand new anthology series as a second season of The Perfect Couple is reportedly in development at Netflix.

Variety has reported that Netflix is developing a second season of The Perfect Couple. This new season will feature a completely new cast and storyline and will be the adaptation of the final installment of Elin Hilderbrand’s Nantucket Novels, titled Swan Song.

The first season, incredibly popular on Netflix, was adapted from Hilderbrand’s novel of the same name. After spending six weeks in Netflix’s global top 10, it was watched for 64.9 million views. However, thanks to the engagement report, we learned that the series was watched for 75.1 million views in 2024.

Who is behind the second season of The Perfect Couple?

The Bear’s Joanna Calo is reportedly taking over from Jenna Lamia as the showrunner and executive producer. Calo previously worked as an executive producer on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated adult-animated series Bojack Horseman and was a consulting producer on the Emmy Award-winning comedy Beef. Per Saari, Gail Berman, Shawn Levy, Susanne Bier, and Hend Baghdady are joining Calo as executive producers.

Nicole Kidman, who starred in the first season as Greer Garrison, will also serve as executive producer for Blossom Films.

Netflix has yet to officially confirm a second season of The Perfect Couple, so for now, we’re awaiting further developments.

What is the plot of the second season?

As the second season will be an adaptation of Swan Song, here’s the synopsis from the book:

“After thirty-five years serving as the Chief of Police on the island of Nantucket, Ed Kapenash’s heart can no longer take the stress. But his plans to retire are thwarted when, with only three days left to serve, he receives a phone call. A 22-million-dollar summer home, recently purchased by the flashy new couple in town, the Richardsons, has burned to the ground. The Richardsons are far from hurt—in fact, they’re out on the water, throwing a lavish party on their yacht—but when news of the fire reaches them, they discover that their personal assistant has vanished. The Chief is well-acquainted with the Richardsons, and his daughter is best friends with the now-missing girl, leaving him no choice but to postpone his retirement and take on the double case.”

Who is in the cast of The Perfect Couple season 2?

At the time of writing, there is no cast information for the second season of The Perfect Couple.

It’s unknown if Nicole Kidman will reprise her role as Greer Garrison Winbury, even as a cameo.

Are you looking forward to watching a new season of The Perfect Couple? Let us know in the comments below!