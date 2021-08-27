‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Netflix Movie Moved to 2022

One of four major Nickelodeon movies Netflix acquired a few years ago was Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which is still in production after all this time. Here’s a guide to everything we know so far about the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coming soon to Netflix globally.

The movie was first announced back in February 2019 and is based upon the TV series which began in 2018 giving the classic franchise of the Ninja Turtles an updated 2D look.

Ant Ward and Andy Suriano who are the architects of the series are involved with the movie. Tony Gama-Lobo and Rebecca May are on board to write.

As part of Netflix’s 2021 movie lineup (more on this in a second), Netflix revealed the plotline that the movie will follow:

“The Ninja Turtles are faced with their greatest challenge yet when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning. Leo is forced to rise and lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, and Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species … the Krang!”

Talking to ComicBook.com, Curiano touched on the movie when asked a question about whether season 2 and the movie will appeal to new or old fans.

“…with the movie, you kind of have to maybe see what comes down the line. But it’s going to be a bit of both, you know? I think, if you’re watching the show and you’re a fan of the show, you’re going to get a really complete experience with the movie. But it’s also going to be a really exciting stand-alone set piece if you’re not directly familiar with the show.”

We also know that Henry Jackman has been bought on board to compose for the new movie. Jackman is perhaps best known for his work on Kingsman: The Secret Service and X-Men: First Class but also composed music for another younger skewed movie in the form of Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Who is voicing in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles?

Among the voice cast for the movie includes most of the TV series voice actors returning.

Ben Schwartz as Leo

Omar Benson Miller as Ralph

Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey

Josh Brener as Donnie

Kat Graham as April

Eric Bauza as Splinter

Haley Joel Osment was also announced early in 2021 to be part of the voice cast although it’s not known what role he’ll play.

When will Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles be on Netflix?

The movie was originally part of 2021’s movie lineup alongside The Loud House Movie (which did release on Netflix in August 2021). This 2021 release window was widely reported including by the official Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles account.

RISE OF THE TMNT: THE MOVIE

However, we have now learned the movie has been pushed to 2022. We’re told by Netflix that production has yet to be completed so has been shifted into next year. So sorry folks, more waiting awaits!

Can you watch the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series on Netflix?

Sadly, most of you around the globe won’t be able to watch the series on Netflix ahead of the movie release either. Only Netflix Canada currently carries the show with two seasons streaming as of August 2021.

Just like with the other Nickelodeon movies Netflix has acquired, it hasn’t been able to acquire the series for release. We recently reported the same for The Loud House which hasn’t seen the main series drop globally (although is available in more regions than the Ninja Turtles).

That’s all we have for now on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.