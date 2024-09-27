Scott Westerfeld on ‘Uglies’ Success on Netflix, New Audio Book and Upcoming Leviathan Adaptation

Uglies, the recently released McG film starring Joey King and Chase Stokes, has been making waves in the Netflix top 10s, having topped the movie charts in week 2, growing viewing hours by 29%. We caught up with the writer of the novel the movie is based on for his thoughts on the movie’s success so far and how he’s capitalized on the movie release himself.

First released in 2005 (yep, nearly twenty years ago), Uglies would go on to spawn multiple follow-ups, including Pretties, Specials, and Extras, which all released within a two-year period. After many years in development, Netflix’s movie just recently released and, as mentioned, has so far spent 2 weeks in the charts, debuting at number 2 and rising to the top spot in that second week.

We sent some questions to the author over email and here’s what we got back!

WoN: Congratulations on the success of the movie so far. It has been featured in the global top 10s for two weeks now, and it looks like it’ll be going strong for a few more weeks to come. Can you walk us back to the beginning of this journey? When did you learn your novel was getting adapted, and how was the process of bringing it to life?

It’s been optioned since 2006, so that story is way too long! But meeting with Joey King at the Netflix headquarters in 2019 was a turning point. She brought a huge amount of enthusiasm and energy to the project, which is what got it done. McG was also really committed to the project, as a huge fan of the books, and was an important part of keeping me connected.

What were your expectations for the film performance-wise and have they been exceeded?, Can you talk about response you’ve seen perosnally outside of the viewing figures so far?

I always knew that the fandom would show up–they’ve been waiting a long time. Most of the fans who’ve responded to me are very pleased with the adaptation, because it’s faithful and exciting and a lot like a fever dream of reading a whole book in four hours when you’re twelve years old.

I noticed on Facebook that you mentioned that 20.80 million views is more views than the book ever got, and I thought that was an interesting perspective.

Yeah, in books, a few million is a LOT of readers. To see what is now 47 million people having watched it is bananas. It’s especially great to see it at number one in so many countries, including places where the book was never published.

I note you’ve also just released a new audiobook.

I personally requested Brianne Tju (who plays Shay) to re-record the audiobook, because I thought she would bring a wonderful warmth to the storytelling, and of course tie it to the movie. She did a great job.

Given that Uglies has several follow-up sequel novels, I have to ask whether Netflix has the option to develop those if it chooses.

Yes, my deal with Anonymous allows them to adapt all of the books in both quadrilogies. It seems like we’ve got a great base of views to have at least a couple of sequels made, as long as people keep watching!

Also, while I have you, I’d be remiss not to mention another Netflix adaptation of your novel, Leviathan. That’s a very different type of adaptation—what have you seen so far, and what can you tease?

The trailer is out, so everyone can take a look for themselves! But I will say that Orange and Qubic are incredible, and are keeping my and Keith Thompson’s original vision in mind the whole way.

Separately, on Westerfeld’s blog, he recently answered some questions on the new anime series. He revealed that the anime will cover the entire story of the novel and that it’s been three years in the making.

Would you like to see an Uglies sequel at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.